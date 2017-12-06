A Local Holiday Light Party

A Logandale family is inviting the community to a holiday block party. For the past five years, the Rhude family of the Tank Road neighborhood in Logandale has decorated their house in a big way for the holidays. Their light display is unique, not only in its brilliant splendour, but in the fact that it also has a dedicated FM radio frequency where passersby can tune in and listen to holiday music to which the blinking lights are synchronised.

On Monday, Dec. 11, beginning at 6:30 pm, the Rhudes are inviting the community to drop by the neighborhood for an informal holiday celebration. The lights will be twinkling, hot cocoa will be served, and there will even be a visit from Jolly Old St. Nicholas.

The holiday festivities are offered free to the community. But this year, the Rhudes are simply asking that people bring a warm item of clothing – whether it be gloves, hats, blankets, new stuffed animals etc – to donate. All of these donations will go to the Shade Tree Shelter for Women in Las Vegas.

“This is just something that we love to share with the community,” said Jenna Rhude.

The party will be at 2215 Tank Road, just across the railroad tracks at the west end of Liston Ave. in Logandale. All are welcome. Motorists through the area are advised to please exercise caution as the neighborhood is dark and children are expected to be present.

For more information, visit the Rhude’s Facebook page at “Logandale Light Creations.”