LCM Holiday Open House To Be Held Saturday

The Lost City Museum will host its annual holiday open house on Saturday, December 9. The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is sponsored by the museum docent council.

Free to the public, the open house will feature live entertainment by local artists. Light refreshments will also be served.

A docent council raffle will go on throughout the day with the final drawing taking place at 2:00 p.m. The raffle will include gift baskets and items donated by local businesses and individuals. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the museum or from a museum volunteer. Ticket holders need not be present at the drawing to win.

During the event, the museum store will be open and stocked with a variety of unique items including Native American jewelry, crafts, books and much more.

The Lost City Museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5, children 17 and younger and members enter free. For more information, call the museum at (702) 397-2193 or visit Facebook.