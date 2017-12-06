OBITUARY: Andrea Boss-Jensen

Andrea Boss-Jensen

Andrea Maria Boss – Jensen, age 45, passed away Monday, December 4, 2017 at her home in Logandale, Nevada after struggling with health issues for many years. She was born January 10, 1972 in Page, Arizona to Edward Andrew and Maria Collette Enneking Boss.

Andrea grew up in Page, Arizona. At a young age, her father passed, and her mother remarried to David Price. Andrea enjoyed childhood through high school in Page, until the family moved to Mesquite, Nevada in 1994. She moved there a few years later, married Brooks Roe Jensen on December 11, 1999, and ended up calling Moapa Valley home. Andrea was instrumental in building the family’s McDonald’s business in Overton and Mesquite, where she would eventually become a valuable partner. She loved shopping, playing with her dogs, boating, and riding Harleys with Brooks. Her biggest smiles however, came from being silly with her plethora of nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her husband, Brooks of Logandale, NV; daughter, Chantel Jensen and granddaughter, Bailey of Cedar City, UT; son, Chase of Logandale, NV; parents, Dave and Collette Price of Mesquite, NV; three brothers and two sisters: Brian Price (Kim Scott) of Page, AZ, Aaron (Heidi) of Suwannee, GA, Barry (Marianne) Boss, Mindy (Shawn) Hughes and Jenna (Justin) Perry, all of Mesquite, NV; as well as 15 nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Monday, December 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the La Virgen de Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mesquite, Nevada. A rosary will be held prior to the Mass at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Andrea would have liked your donations go to www.hmhlv.com to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Las Vegas.

Friends and family are invited to sign online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.