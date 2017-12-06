Zephyr Singers To Present ‘Holly and the Ivy’

Wishing one and all a Merry Christmas, the Zephyr Singers are excited to bring a free evening of music to the community on Saturday, December 9. At 7:00 p.m. the walls of the Old Logandale School will ring with the music of this hallowed season.

These local musicians will sing of that Holy Night when the Herald Angels Sang welcoming the Child that was Born for Us. In addition to the selections by the various groups of the choir will be solos and duets singing of the magic of this Silent Night so long ago. The renderings of Felix Mendelssohn, Handel, Adolphe Adam, and Norman Luboff, among other composers, will fill the air with the beautiful music of the season.

The Zephyr Singers, directed by Gaye Nelson, urge you to join them on that magical evening to unite together to welcome in the Holiday Season so that Manger so long ago that was filled with Love, can once again bring peace, happiness and hope to all.

All events are sponsored in part by Moapa Valley Performing Arts Ccouncil, Individual Partners for the Arts which include Nevada Arts Council, America First Credit Union, Grant and Laurel Bushman, Moapa Valley Telephone Company, Dr. Lance K. Robertson, Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Board of County Commissioners.