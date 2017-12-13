Bowler Program Awarded For First Place Finish

Share this article:

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Grant Bowler Elementary students have once again shown that they know how to move their feet and be exercise champions. For the second year in a row, Bowler has come in first place in the fall awards for the Fire Up Your Feet program.

Sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Safe Routes to School, Fire Up Your Feet is a program where schools log the time that students spend actively moving during the day. Schools with the highest totals are rewarded with prizes and money for their PE programs.

Bowler PE teacher Denise Hoy was honored in the award presentation in front of the whole school during their morning muster. Representatives of both Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Safe Routes to School presented Hoy with a check for $1,000 for the school’s first place finish. The money will go toward incentives for the students and needed equipment for the PE program.

Bowler Vice-Principal Venessa Moreno-Solis praised Hoy for the participation levels she gets from the kids, parents, and the community.

This year to help students track their exercise more accurately, Clark County Parks and Rec made every student and teacher a badge with a QR code on it. Before school, parent volunteers come and scan the codes on an I-pad for every lap a student runs. They are scanned throughout the day as well as students run laps around the field.

The school participates in the 100-mile club and most students have made it a goal to run at least 100 miles throughout the school year. Hoy keeps the students motivated with various incentive programs.

“We have really enjoyed having this program in our school,” Solis said. “At the award ceremony we all danced together and then they presented the check and we were ready to go to class. It was a really powerful moment to turn and see all the students take their morning lap after that without even being told because they are so motivated to meet their goals. It was inspiring.”

Some students are so inspired to meet their goals that they have worked extra hard. The first student to reach the 100-mile goal this year was Lincoln Stankosky, who reached his goal early in October.

Hoy was very happy to win the contest, but she was even more proud of her kids for trying so hard and continuing to work to meet their goals.

“It’s super cool to be able to win just by doing the things that are part of our school culture,” she said. “Fire Up Your Feet is a little bit of work, but we are able to track our kids’ activities every day. We got our numbers up high because we have a lot of parent and teacher support and their numbers also count towards our school.”

The school is also registered as part of the New Balance Billion Mile Race, Hoy said. This race is a combined effort between all schools in America to run a billion miles between them. The current total of miles run across the US is around 81,000,000 miles, which is the equivalent of about 339 trips to the moon. Hoy says that of the 8,914 schools that have enrolled in the program, Bowler Elementary currently sits in 44th place for the number of miles run throughout the entire United States, a fact that she thinks is awesome.

Hoy said that the healthy habits kids are learning in these programs carry over into their home lives and help make them better students. Learning to set and achieve goals also helps them gain the tools they need to be successful, she said.

“I’m really proud of all our students for the effort they put in every day,” Hoy said. “These programs are more than just contests. The students are learning to be active and to stay active.”