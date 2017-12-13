Community Ensemble To Present Handel’s Messiah

Share this article:

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

“Hallelujah!” With joy and anticipation the Community Choir and Orchestra under the direction of Gaye Nelson invite the public to join them in a free performance of Handel’s Messiah on Sunday, December 17 at 7 pm in the Old Logandale School. Join with the musicians as they sing and play of “The Glory of the Lord.”

The story that Handel captured over 275 years ago is still as vital today. From when “The Shepherds Were Abiding in the Fields keeping watch over their flock when suddenly an angel was upon them singing of the Glory of God” the story continues to evolve.

It is that time of year again, when we should set aside our concerns and focus on this story and the true meaning of Christmas.

For singers who wish to join in this celebration, the chorus rehearsals will be Tuesday Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. Both rehearsals will be at the Old Logandale School. If you can’t make them, join in on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and just sing along.

All are invited to participate. This free performance is sponsored in part by MVPAC, Individual Partners for the Arts which include Nevada Arts Council, America First Credit Union, Grant and Laurel Bushman, Moapa Valley Telephone Company, Dr. Lance K. Robertson, Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Board of County Commissioners.