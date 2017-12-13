FUNERAL NOTICE: Leon Lowe

Share this article:

Leon Dan Lowe, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2017, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the Lincoln LDS First Ward, 3700 Lincoln Road, Idaho Falls, Idaho. with Bishop Luke Heiner officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church.

Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery.

