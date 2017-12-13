OPEN FORUM: Parent Input Needed On CCSD Transgender Policy

Share this article:

By DEBORAH EARL

Beginning in September, I have served as a member of the Clark County School District (CCSD) gender diverse working group. The legislature passed Senate Bill 225 earlier this year which requires the state, not districts, to develop guidelines for transgender students in schools.

The purpose of our working group was to make recommendations about what could be covered in a district policy. But we did not decide on any of the details.

The recommendations were presented to the public at five community input meetings last week where hundreds of parents expressed disapproval of the topics chosen. After spending many hours in these meetings, it is clear that we are at a crossroads in our culture.

CCSD Trustee Carolyn Edwards is leading the charge to expand the idea of “safe and respectful learning environment” to mean opening bathrooms, locker rooms, and hotel rooms to transgender students. If the topics chosen by the working group are formed into a policy, they will violate free speech, and force students to embrace ideology that is contrary to their beliefs, or be labeled a bully.

It is critical that every member of our community is aware of these consequences. The following points are a summary of suggestions we are bringing to CCSD for their consideration moving forward.

1) Guidance Needed. Parents in CCSD agree that principals and administrators need guidance on how to handle transgender/gender diverse students using a team approach that includes, parents, school administrators, and counselors.

The Nevada State Education Department agrees that there should be a team approach to addressing the needs of each individual student, and should be handled on a case by case basis.

The CCSD proposed model does not use a team approach. Parents disagree with blanket policies, because they do not address individual needs and often end up hurting the children they are trying to help.

Parents must be informed if their child is transitioning at school. Any concern the student has about their personal safety at home should be handled appropriately by Child Protective Services. Excluding parents from the conversation about the needs of their child at school is a violation of parental rights.

2) Feeling vs. Biology. Parents in the CCSD are adamantly opposed to teaching children that gender is a feeling rather than a biological reality. Parents insist that any guideline, regulation or policy adopted must include a provision that gender ideology WILL NOT be part of any curriculum in any school.

Affirming individual lifestyle choices in regular classes is beyond the scope of educating children on core subjects, contradicts science, violates free speech and conflicts with deeply held beliefs.

3) Gender pronouns and Freedom of Speech. The current proposal by CCSD requires students, teachers, administration and volunteers to use the chosen pronoun of transgender/gender diverse students. Parents support respectful engagement and are not opposed to calling a child by their preferred name. Pronouns are a different matter. For example, if a “two-spirited” individual would like their pronouns to be “they” and “them” the district cannot force anyone to use plural pronouns when referring to a singular person.

Mandating that students use incorrect pronouns like “they” and “them” to address a singular person is mandated speech, and incorrect English. This is a violation of First Amendment rights. Additionally, parents are opposed to mandated use of gender neutral pronouns, like xe and zir, which are not in the dictionary, and not part of the English language.

4) Restrooms and Locker Rooms. CCSD has interpreted NRS 651.070, the public accommodations law, to mean that a biological boy can change in the girl’s locker room if his perceived gender is female and vice versa. No Nevada court has ruled that NRS 651.070 allows gender diverse students access to private changing facilities or hotel rooms on an overnight field trip. There can be no separation in the definition of sex and gender because each denotes the biological reality of a male and a female. Parents support a separate accommodation for gender diverse students in school bathrooms, locker rooms and hotel rooms.

5) Gender Diversity Training. Parents support appropriate training to staff who are in regular contact with gender diverse students. We support promoting an environment and culture of kindness and friendship that is the motto in many of the schools in our district. Kindness is a universal value that we can all embrace and encourage in our culture without abandoning our male/female social construct or violating free speech and privacy rights of others.

In January, the topics chosen by the working group will be presented to the Board of Trustees (date to be announced). The Trustees will vote on whether we should move forward with a policy. It is critical that each member of our community attend this meeting and encourage the trustees to enforce the bullying laws we already have that protect everyone, and not create policy that protects one group.

When we have a student who uses a wheelchair at school, we do not take out all the stairs, we build a ramp. Clearly, our principals need guidance on how to accommodate gender diverse students at school. However, the details matter and the public needs to weigh in so that we protect everyone’s rights.

We must not mistake compromise with complete capitulation. There is so much at stake. It is incumbent on us to create a truly safe and respectful learning environment in our schools without undergoing a complete cultural shift.

Deborah Earl is the Vice President of the Power2Parent organization.