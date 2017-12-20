Moapa Valley Progress

2017 Moapa Valley Tour Of Lights

This marks the 14th year of our annual tradition of publishing the Moapa Valley Tour of Lights. Once again, we have enjoyed driving through the local community seeking notable home Christmas light displays to present here.

This feature is not meant to be a contest, though some always seem to see it that way. Rather it as an encouragement for local folks to spend a little family time, get out of the house and drive through the community to enjoy what their neighbors have done to decorate for the holiday.

The few photos that we are able to publish here aren’t meant to be grand prize winners. Ideally, thay are just a few of our favorites. In some cases, given the challenges of low light photography, they might just be the photos that have turned out the best.

We hope that our readers enjoy their own Tour of Lights as much as we enjoyed ours.

This dazzling display on Whitmore St. between Scott Ave. and Sage Ave. in Overton is a bit off the beaten path but it is well worth the effort.

Another must-see area is the Lake Valley Estates neighborhood. This home on Lake Valley Drive has pulled out all the stops in its lights display.

 

 

 

 

With Santa’s reindeer launching the sleigh high into the sky, this display on Janet Circle in Logandale will be a kids’ favorite!

 

 

Quaint Ranch Road offers a holiday lights extravaganza again this year. The neighbors in that area have outdone themselves. This home elegantly brightens the night with the glow of its lights.

 

 

 

 

There is plenty to see at this home right on the east side of Moapa Valley Blvd. near Cottonwood Ave.

 

 

 

 

 

 

This Christmas light extravaganza on Tank Rd in Logandale comes with its own FM radio station playing holiday tunes. Motorists can tune to the station and watch the light show as it is synchronized to the music.

A bright cheery glow emanates from this beautifully decorated home on Stevens Avenue just east of Moapa Valley Blvd.

 

 

 

 

 

