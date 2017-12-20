From the Editor’s Desk (December 20, 2017)

Share this article:

Editor’s Note: What follows this note is an article which ran in the Progress on December 23, 1987. It was written by Progress founder John Z. Robison for the paper’s very first holiday edition. With the celebration of our thirtieth anniversary earlier this year, I felt it appropriate to reprint it this week as both a look-back at our past, and also as a tribute to ‘Uncle John’ who got the ball rolling for our local newspaper.

As I read through his article I was struck, not only by how much has changed since then, but also by how much has stayed the same. In some ways, the Progress is still just a simple one-horse operation. On the other hand, it could not be done without the help of many who contribute and provide its unique community flavor.

I appreciate the regular news writers and photographers who fan out week after week to record local events. This year these have included Maggie McMurray, Stephanie Bunker, Dave Belcher, Gannon Hanevold, Gabrielle Shiozawa, Baleigh Bond, Abigail Snow, Macy Morgan, Addie Robison, Dorothy Ely-Scott, Brynne McMurray, Brooklyn Leavitt, Ben Muhlstein, Eden Whitmore, and Kennadie Burt. It just wouldn’t be the Progress without these folks. It also couldn’t be done without our office manager, Laura Robison, whose scope of work cannot be overstated.

Finally I would pay tribute, once again, to our loyal advertisers – some of whom have been with us and supported the local newspaper for thirty years. We appreciate all of the local business owners who work and struggle to make ends meet in our little commercial sector. These folks are the engine of the community. They are the ones who make things happen. They have earned, and fully deserve, our patronage. And once again, I’d encourage all Moapa Valley residents to show them appreciation and loyalty by Shopping Locally this holiday season. They need your business as much as we need theirs!

Merry Christmas, Moapa Valley!

-Vernon Robison

Publisher’s Thoughts and Thanks

By JOHN Z. ROBISON

With the end of the year approaching and the Holiday season upon us, I felt that it would be a good idea to have a special “End of the year, Holiday” issue of the PROGRESS. The Christmas season is a special time of the year. A great number of families have gotten into the Christmas spirit by decorating their homes and yards with lights and ornaments. In order to get a deeper insight into Christmas in the Valley, the PROGRESS extended an invitation to the clergy of the churches in the area. They eagerly responded and we are pleased to share their thoughts and feelings in this issue.

Since it is the end of the year, and has now been four months since the beginning of publication of the PROGRESS, I would like to extend my appreciation to the many people and businesses who have given support and encouragement in this venture.

This past summer after the Valley Herald/Lake Mead Monitor had gone out of business, there was a need in the community for a newspaper to focus in on Moapa Valley events, especially from a local point of view. With the school year approaching, Bradley and Suzanne Risk and myself decided to give the newspaper business a shot and see how it would work out.

After a few weeks; with Mrs. Risk involved with teaching math and heading up the Choral program at the high school, and Bradley carrying a full course load at UNLV; they decided to cut back in their role with the paper and concentrate solely on the typing, computer layout and photo lab work.

That left me pretty much running the ship. I am now working at the newspaper as Editor, Ad Salesman, Photographer and part-time delivery boy. Heber Tobler at Coast to Coast in Overton, consented to let me cut back and work part time at the store so that I could devote more energy to the newspaper. With the help of my wife, Malinda, and a few others we have brought on board, things are looking up.

Linda Walden has contributed greatly with her ‘Raisin’ Kids’ column. Marti Lawrence has had considerable experience writing newspaper and magazine stories and enjoys reporting on local personalities. Alice Fowler is a voice of experience when it comes to writing about keeping physically fit.

Lin Mills is famous for his expertise and advice in matters of horticulture. The senior center has just submitted a column which they want to run regularly to help keep our growing senior population informed of the happenings in their sphere of activities. I really want to thank all these folks for helping to make the Moapa Valley what it is.

So here’s wishing all of you an enjoyable Holiday Season and a Happy New Year!