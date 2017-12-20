LETTER: A View On CCSD Gender Diversity Policy

Share this article:

No, no, no!

CCSD should not be considering developing a set of special written policies or guidelines regarding gender diverse students. You are opening Pandora’s box if you get involved at the school level on this issue. School administration and teachers should have no role to play in transitioning any child to a preferred gender. This should not be encouraged at the school level. As a child, your ideas change like the wind, an adult knows that.

Transgendering should not be taken lightly. Children should be required to wait until the age of maturity to make such a life changing decision. Policy should remain as is. Produce an original birth certificate to enroll in school. The gender you are born with is the gender listed on your record. That is the gender of the bathroom you use. That is the gender of the teams you participate on.

Thank you Lisa Wolfley and Tiffany Frederick for having the courage to stand up against this at the public meeting (CCSD Holds Series of Public Meetings on Gender Diversity Policy. PROGRESS: Dec. 13, 2017).

Nobody is trying to hurt anybody, gender transitioning does not belong in school. Lets free CCSD to focus on reading, writing, and arithmetic. Let them focus on curriculum that will rise our children to the top in the world.

I was a tomboy growing up. I could do whatever the boys could do, sometimes better. (I had 5 brothers!) I was still a girl. I still used the girls bathroom and I played on the girls basketball team. End of story.

I was very tall and thin. Was I called names? You bet, (Long tall sally, boney maroney, skinny minny, dude, string bean, tall drink of water, twiggy), you name it. We can’t encourage our children to wear their feelings on their cuffs. Some kids will be intentionally cruel and others in jest. I am afraid, this will only exasperate bullying more if this is allowed in school and further ostracize these children from the student body.

If you are a boy that’s not interested in sports or likes girly things, that does not mean you want to be a girl. It means your interests lie elsewhere, (theatre, music, graphics, computers, etc.). You are still a boy. And a girl that prefers dump trucks or doesn’t like dolls, is still a girl.

Embrace what God gave you. He gave everyone something, so make it work.

The rest of us parents all need to stand up and not take this anymore! Turn off our TV’s and don’t let these Hollywood nut jobs bring all this trash into our living rooms in the guise of entertainment to influence our children any longer!

Diane Dioguardi