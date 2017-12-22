OBITUARY: Janie Tom

Share this article:

Janie Tom

Janie Lynn Tom, age 37, died Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at her home in Moapa. She was born November 5, 1980 in Las Vegas to Clarence Alston and Gwendolyn Wall Tom.

Janie grew up in Moapa and graduated from Moapa Valley High School, where she excelled as an outstanding artist. She later worked as secretary at the Moapa Tribal Building. She enjoyed traveling and going to Pow Wows. She was respected as a very talented Traditional Indian Dancer and in Indian Sign Language.

Janie is survived by her children: Alyssa Tom of Moapa, Scott Swain and Ashton Tom of St. George, UT; her mother, Gwen Tom of Moapa; three sisters and one brother: Angie Ohte, Nina Zuniga, Jeremiah Tom and Sarah Tom, all of Moapa.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 29, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the tribal building with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the services. A traditional sing will follow.

