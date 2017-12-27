2017: The News In Review…

Share this article:

The past year has been a busy one for news events in the Moapa Valley communities. What follows is a brief recap of some of the major news highlights for the year 2017.

JANUARY

Gold Butte Declared National Monument

One of the biggest stories of the year, actually started just before the beginning of the year. On Dec. 28, 2016 President Barack Obama signed a proclamation creating the 300,000 acre Gold Butte National Monument. This was done over the objections of stakeholders in the rural communities neighboring the monument.

Rural residents petitioned the new Trump administration to review the monument designation. In April, President Donald Trump ordered a review of 22 national monuments created since 1996. Gold Butte was included in that number. Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was tasked to determine whether the monuments should be scaled back, altogether eliminated or left as is.

In June, the Mesquite City Council passed a resolution which sought to reduce the monument boundary to carve out areas of existing water rights belonging to Virgin Valley Water District (VVWD) from inclusion within the monument boundaries.

Zinke made a visit to Gold Butte in late July. He took a tour of the Falling Man Area, held a press conference in Bunkerville and met briefly with a small group of local residents at a private home.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Zinke released his official recommendations for Gold Butte. He recommended a “minor adjustment” to the monument to exclude the VVWD springs areas at the northeastern end of the monument. No information was given on when and how the recommendation might be carried out by the President.

FEBRUARY

Lyon’s Future Cities Makes History

The Future Cities team at Mack Lyon Middle School was crowned as State Champions during an all-day Future Cities competition in Las Vegas.

It was the first time that a state title had been won by the school.

After winning the state competition, the team travelled to Washington DC later in the month to compete in nationals where they won the “Best Futuristic City” award.

Team members included Emily Macias, Romeo Elenes and Robert Bradford.

MARCH

Reid Gardner Goes Dark

After more than five decades of generating reliable energy to southern Nevada, the Reid Gardner Power Station in Moapa was switched offline once and for all. On Saturday, Mar. 11 at about 9:22 pm the last piece of coal was burned and the plant’s huge furnace went silent.

At its peak the plant had employed nearly 200 people. At the time of shutdown that number had dwindled to only 43. And throughout the rest of the year that number has continued to drop as employees have relocated to other facilities.

Remaining crew members continued working throughout the year to prepare the facility for demolition which is expected to begin in early 2018.

APRIL

Crowds Visit The CC Fair

Perfect weather was the hallmark of the 2017 Clark County Fair and Rodeo.

In addition, the fact that schools across the region were out for spring break and that the Fair occurred on Easter weekend made it a strong attendance year.

Total attendance at the fair was estimated at about 83,000 people.

MAY

Pirate Baseball & Softball Plays at State

Both the MVHS Boys Baseball and Girls Softball teams qualified to play in the state tournament last May.

The girls went to the state tournament as southern region champions having beat out Pahrump Valley for the spot. But in the state finals, after losing to Fernley, the Lady Pirates faced Pahrump once again in the loser’s bracket of the double elimination tournament. This time they ended up with a 17-6 loss to end the season.

The Boys team went into the state tournament as 2nd seed in the south. It was only the second time for a Pirate team at state since 2001. The Pirates lost the first round against Spring Creek, then stayed in the tournament with a win against Elko. This led to a second faceoff with Spring Creek where the Pirates ended their season with another loss.

JUNE

LDS Warm Springs Rec Center Reopens

After eight years of being closed, the Warm Springs Recreation area, owned by the LDS Church was opened for use in June.

The property had been closed in 2010 after a major wildfire swept through the area burning more than 600 acres.

The fire had completely destroyed the LDS Recreation area. The newly renovated and reopened facility features newly built restroom facilities and a picnic pavilion.

The old spring pool as well as the lower larger pool have been refurbished, repaired and were returned to use.

JULY

A String of Local Business Anniversaries

We covered a whole lineup of benchmarks for local businesses this year.

It began with Overton Ace Hardware owner Dan Hopkins celebrating 50 years of doing business in downtown Overton. Hopkins began working in what was then Overton Market in the summer of 1967.

Whitney Water Systems owner Bruce Whitney also passed a major milestone in July. Whitney was celebrating his 30th anniversary of providing water treatment services in Moapa Valley.

In addition, the owners of the Inside Scoop restaurant celebrated their 25th anniversary of running the iconic Overton eatery. They celebrated by doing a three-day renovation of the facility.

Later on in the year, in October, Overton dentist Dr. Lance Robertson celebrated the 35th anniversary of his local practice. Robertson starting his practice in 1982 operating out of a 12×60 foot trailer located on the property where the library is located.

Finally, the beginning of September marked 30 years of continuous weekly distribution for the Moapa Valley PROGRESS newspaper. The PROGRESS was started in 1987 by Moapa Valley native John Robison.

AUGUST

The First Day Comes Early

This year’s summer vacation ended ubruptly early as kids in the Clark County School District started school a full two weeks early. Local kids showed up for their first day on Monday, Aug. 14.

The change in the start date was to accommodate a new schedule where the first semester finishes before the Christmas break.

While complaints that the summer was too short were abundant, the atmosphere of excitement, nervousness, joy and sadness usual to school’s opening day was also present.

SEPTEMBER

A Long Drive For Harvey Victims

As national news reports came in of the devastation in Houston and other parts of southeastern Texas, Moapa resident Cesar Macias decided to do something to help.

He planned to buy supplies, fill his pickup truck and drive to the disaster zones.

He posted his plans on social media and within a couple of days he had enough donations from locals that he needed to rent a 20 foot U-Haul truck to make the trip.

Driving 12 hour days he arrived in Texas within about two days and distributed the supplies to grateful recipients.

OCTOBER

A Down Home Fall Festival

The Logandale Fall Festival enjoyed its fourth year at the fairgrounds on the weekend of October 20-22.

The event brought bluegrass fans from all over the region to camp at the fairgrounds and enjoy the sounds of the likes of Ron Block, The Village Marins, Bluegrass Etc. and more.

Also on the schedule was a KCBS State Championship BBQ Contest, a 4-H Animal show, a huge Kids Zone and a ‘Craft and Stuff’ vendor fair.

New Plans for Senior Center

After several months of discussions, County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick announced plans for changes to the Overton Senior Center. Kirkpatrick envisioned a more multi-generational approach for the facility.

Parks and Rec staff would be tasked with providing programs for youth and young families in the building. The sign on the outside of the center will be changed to the “Moapa Valley Recreation Center,” Kirkpatrick said.

NOVEMBER

Wingsuit Worldcup

The 2017 World Cup of Wingsuit Flying was held at the Perkins Field Airport in Overton.

The event was hosted by local tour business Skydive Fyrosity and drew 60 athletes from eleven different countries.

During the event, 19 international records were set, 16 continuental records, and three world records were made.

MVHS Athletes Go To State

The MVHS Volleyball team went to the state tournament as the second seed from the south. They were victorious in the semifinals against northern first seed, Lowry. But they fell just short of the state championship in the final match against Boulder City.

The Pirate Girls’ Soccer team had a historic season. After losing only one game of 12 league matches, the team claimed the first division seed for the first time in MVHS history. In the state tournament, the Pirates made it past first round opponent, Cheyenne.

The second round against Sunrise Mountain turned out to be a nailbiter going into overtime. In the end, the Pirates fell short against the Miners in a game for the record books.

The MVHS Boys Cross Country team took second place in the regional championship. They travelled the following week to the state championship in Sparks Nevada. Struggling with altitude and cold temperatures, the team retained a seventh place standing in the state.

DECEMBER

SNWA Opens Warm Springs Natural Area To The Public

Residents from local communities joined with officials from SNWA on Dec. 2 to celebrate the opening of the former ranch property now set aside as a nature preserve to manage the endangered Moapa dace.

The area now features a mile-long trail through the property. The trail highlights the natural beauties of the site as well as the remains of the ranching history of the area.

The event marked the first time that the area has been open to the public on an ongoing basis since before it was purchase by the SNWA in 2007. The facility is now open Tuesdays – Sundays from 7 am – 5 pm between Labor Day and Memorial Day.