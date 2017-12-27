Community Performance Of A Master Work

Share this article:

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Nothing makes the Christmas season complete quite like the annual performance of the Messiah. Talented members of the Moapa Valley community join together every December to celebrate the Christmas holiday by performing several numbers from Handel’s masterwork under the direction of local conductor Gaye Nelson.

The group meets only for a few rehearsals before the big performance, relying on talent and familiarity with the piece to pull off the performance every year and this year was no different.

This year’s annual “Messiah Sing” was sponsored by the Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council and held at the Old Logandale School before a full crowd of holiday concert-goers.

The music was provided by an orchestra composed of local string, wind, brass, and percussion players and accompanied on the piano by Connie Whitney. Whitney first accompanied this annual performance 75 years ago when she was only fifteen years old. She has accompanied it every year since that it has been performed in the valley.

The Messiah, an oratorio beloved by people around the world, was written in 1741 and predates many of the most popular Christmas carols, including “Away in the Manger,” “The First Noel,” “O Holy Night,” and even “Silent Night.”

The piece is divided into three parts, which mimics the three-act operas that were popular in Handel’s day. The oratorio was completely written from start to finish in only 24 days.

This year’s performance began with the traditional “Overture” performed by the orchestra, with violinist Walter White as the concertmaster. This was followed by “And the Glory of the Lord” performed by the chorus. The chorus was also made up of locals. Although it was only 24 members strong, it produced a sound similar to that of a much larger group.

Numbers performed by the chorus were interspersed with solo numbers by different members of the choir. Alto Vicki Willard performed “Behold! A Virgin Shall Conceive” and “O Thou That Tellest,” followed by Bruce Whitney, bass, performing “For Behold, Darkness Shall Cover” and “The People That Walked in Darkness.”

Other soloists included soprano Jamie Burt performing, “There Were Shepherds Abiding,” “And the Angel Said Unto Them,” and “And Suddenly There Was,” and soprano Kristine Leach performing “Rejoice Greatly.” Alto Diane Schwartz sang, “Then Shall the Eyes of the Blind Be Opened,” and “He Shall Feed His Flock Like a Shepherd,” followed by soprano Catherine Ellerton with “Come Unto Him,” and alto Rachel Garcia singing, “I Know That My Redeemer Liveth.”

Other performances of note were an orchestral performance of “Pastoral Symphony” and “For Unto Us a Child Is Born” and “Glory to God” by the Chorus. Of course, no performance of the Messiah could be complete without the triumphant “Hallelujah” chorus. As tradition dictates, the audience stood with the chorus during the singing of “Hallelujah.”

The performance was enjoyable for both those listening and performing. MVPAC president Lance Mortensen thanked the performers for all the hours of practice and preparation they put in.

Orchestra member Rachelle McCombs said she came and performed because, “The Messiah makes my Christmas. It’s a great way to feel the Christmas spirit.”

Choir member Carolyn Jensen agreed saying, “I love singing this piece because you can really feel how inspired Handel was when he composed it and the strength and the love for Christ that he had. It’s our opportunity every year share that feeling and to keep that spirit and remembrance of Christ alive.”

Former Moapa Valley resident Erin Herrmann drove from Cedar City to take part in the performance this year. “I felt like I needed to come and play and participate in this concert because I really love this piece and it’s an important part of my Christmas season,” she said.

Phyllis Spitzer attended with her husband Selmer. She said, “We come from Bunkerville to enjoy this concert every year. We come because we love the Messiah and we think Gaye does a great job. The concert was beautiful.”

Conductor Gaye Nelson was pleased with the performance. “We had a great orchestra and a great turnout,” she said. “Our performers really stepped up and filled in and did a fantastic job. We had a few new faces this year in the choir, which was really nice, and I felt like the whole thing was very successful.”