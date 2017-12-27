OBITUARY: Dennis Reese

Share this article:

Dennis Carl Petersen Reese

Dennis Reese passed away December 12, 2017 at Beehive Homes in Mesquite, Nevada after a lengthy illness. He was born February 24, 1935 in Logan, Utah to Lloyd and Cora Petersen Reese. Dennis was a wonderful example of a Latter-day Saint.

Dennis retired from the Clark County School District after teaching for 31 years. He was a graduate of Utah State University and Bowling Green State University where he earned a Master’s Degree in mathematics.

Growing up Dennis was a great athlete. He played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. He had a beautiful singing voice and had many leads in school productions. After high school he served an LDS mission in Western Canada from 1957-1959.

Dennis was married in the Logan temple in 1962 to his sweetheart Paige. Later, he and his wife served a two year mission at Moroni High School in Tarawa, Kiribati where they taught and worked with the Micronesian people. The couple served as temple workers for nearly ten years at the Las Vegas temple.

Dennis raised his family in Logandale, Nevada. He and his wife lived there for 45 years where he enjoyed farming and developing his land. He enjoyed coin collecting and served on the Water and Credit Union Boards. He enjoyed fishing and working in the Boy Scouts and was an Eagle Scout himself.

For over 30 years the couple enjoyed a wonderful friendship with Terry and Sandy Leavitt and Mike and Ann Hardy. They enjoyed playing Rook and traveled to many national parks.

Dennis is survived by his sweetheart of 55 years, Edith Paige; his son Daniel (Patty) of Swedesboro, New Jersey; his daughter Melanie (Shane) of Logandale, Nevada, and his son Timothy (Tina) of St. George, Utah.

He leaves a wonderful posterity of three living children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren which will be born in January and February of 2018.

The family wants to thank the staff at Beehive Homes and Mesa View Hospice for Dennis’ care during this difficult time.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 10:00 am at the Beehive Home in Mesquite, NV and this Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Logandale LDS Chapel. A visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.

