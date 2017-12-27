OBITUARY: Lee Johnston, Sr.

Share this article:

Lee Johnston, Sr.

Lee N. Johnston Sr. passed away Thursday, December 14, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born July 11, 1944 in Las Vegas to Sam and Mable Johnston. He later moved to Yerington, Nevada with his parents. There he met and married his true love Cecelia, on April 5, 1965. In 1967 they moved to Logandale, NV where they raised their family.

Lee worked for over 30 years driving heavy equipment, retiring in 2004. He liked to take things apart to see what made them work, then put them back together. Sometimes he lost interest and didn’t put them back together. He was always there offering his mechanical knowledge when needed and loved fixing cars, appliances or whatever may be broken. There probably wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix.

Lee Sr. is survived by his two sons, Wayne and Lee Jr. and daughter, Anita; grandchildren: Neil, Kaitlin, Mariah, Hailey; five great grandchildren, and one very close nephew Jerry J. Johnston. He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Mable and wife, Cecelia.

Services will be private.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guestbook at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.