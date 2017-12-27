State 3A Basketball Roundup (December 27, 2017)

Share this article:

By DAVE BELCHER

Moapa Valley Progress

Southern 3A Boys- Sunrise

Boulder City

After starting the season with five wins, the Eagles began last week by losing three in a row. The first was a game at Spring Valley where the Grizzlies started with a hot hand outscoring the Eagles 15-8 in the first quarter. They added six points to the lead by halftime with a 21-15 run for 36-23 advantage.

The Eagles came to the floor after the break and started to cut the Grizzlies lead. They found themselves just two-points behind once the fourth quarter started.

But they couldn’t come any closer as Spring Valley ran off with the win 66-62. The Grizzlies outscored the Eagles 21-19 in the fourth quarter.

In their second loss the Eagles were beaten in the first game of the league season when Chaparral hosted the Eagles and won 56-53. The Eagles were out-scored in the first three quarters 12-11, 12-9 and 16-13 for a 40-33 lead.

The Eagles tried to catch up with a 20-16 fourth quarter run but fell three points short by the end of the game.

The Eagles then traveled to Valley High School where the Vikings beat the Eagles in overtime 71-69. It was a wild overtime period as 54 points were scored in the five minute extra period by both teams. Valley finished with 28 while the Eagles scored just 26.

The Eagles started last week on Monday night at Sunrise Mountain where they came away with a 61-56 win. Boulder City took a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles beat Sky Pointe 69-31 then beat Virgin Valley at home 72-38.

Chaparral

The Cowboys played Del Sol and beat the Dragons 67-59. They outscored the Dragons 20-12 in the second quarter to take control of the game. Tindale scored 29 points for the Cowboys followed by Briggs’ 21. Keith Seldon added 24 for Del Sol.

The travelled to Sky Pointe and came away with a 58-29 win over Sky Pointe.

Chaparrals starters saw limited action as they were lead by Iopu Tauli’ill with 16 points. Meshach Hawkins scored 12 for the Cowboys.

Chaparral then held on to beat Silverado 67-63, taking advantage of a 14-7 first quarter to get the win. Silverado did out-score Chaparral 20-12 in the third quarter but lost the battle as both teams combined scored 51 points led by Chaparral’s 26.

Del Sol

The Dragons Beat SECTA, 67-49. They outscored the Roadrunners 24-7 in the second quarter for the lead.

The Dragons played in the Tarkanian Classic where they beat Canby Oregon 42-37, lost to Bingham Utah JV 54-50 then beat the Valley Vikings 60-46.

Sky Pointe

Sky Pointe was beaten by Slam Academy, who will be a 3A member next year, 65-38. Slam took their lead in the second quarter with a 20-5 run, then coasted for the win.

SECTA

The Roadrunners were beaten by Mojave 80-45 and Sunrise Mountain 60-55.

Mojave jumped out to a 23-10 lead in the first quarter. They followed that up with a 17-9 run in the second followed by a 20-14 and 20-13 third and fourth quarters. Noah Sherrard led Mojave with 19-points. Chris Jackson scored 18. Jurelle Orbino scored 14 to lead SECTA.

Sunrise Standings: Chaparral 4-0, Del Sol 3-1, Boulder City 2-1, SECTA 2-1, Moapa Valley 1-2, Sky Pointe 0-3 and Virgin Valley 0-4.

Southern 3A Boys- Sunset

Cheyenne

The Desert Shields lost three games in the Tarkanian Classic. To first to Dominguez California 62-43, The second to Villa park California 60-57 then to Millennium Arizona 56-54.

Desert Pines

The Jaguars played in the Tarkanian Classic where they went 1-2. They lost to Denver East 60-43, Capital Christian California 63-43 and beat St. Louis of Hawaii 71-64.

Mojave

The Rattlers lost to Knight California 60-39, Basic 54-53 and C.I. Gibson of the Bahamas 64-53.

Western

The Warriors lost three games in the Tarkanian Classic. The first to Summit Academy Utah 54-40, Morningside California 63-50 then Canby Oregon 50-41.

Sunset Non-League Standings: Sunrise Mountain 7-2, Mojave 6-5, Cheyenne 6-6, Desert Pines 3-4, Pahrump Valley 3-4 and Western 0-7 .

Southern 3A Girls- Sunrise

Boulder City

The Eagles beat Sunrise Mountain 50-26, then Sky Pointe 46-4. In the game with Sunrise Mountain the Eagles scored a 24-4 second quarter then coasted to the win. Madison Manns scored 17 for the Eagles followed by Keely Alexander with 10 points.

Chaparral

The Cowboys won three of their last four games with wins over Del Sol 45-26, Sky Pointe 55-9 and Silverado 62-44.

In the Del Sol game the Cowboys used a 13-4 run in the third quarter to get a big lead. Riahana Davis scored 13 to lead the Cowboys.

In the Skypointe game Chaparral scored a 25-0 first half. Emani White and Jai’la Vincent each scored 12 points for the Cowboys.

Del Sol

The Dragons lost to SECTA 40-27. Del Sol scored just 2 points in the first quarter giving the Roadrunners a 9-2 lead that cost the Dragons the game. Markay Merchant scored 13 to lead the Dragons.

SECTA

The Roadrunners lost to the Mojave Rattlers 54-16 and beat the Sunrise Mountain Miners 26-14. Mojave busted out to a 14-6 lead by the end of the first quarter then a 38-11 lead at halftime with a 24-6 run through the second quarter. Kiara Lemon scored 18 points for Mojave while Jasmine Kaufman added 10 points. SECTA outscored Sunrise Mountain 26-14 for the win.

Virgin Valley

The Bulldogs beat Boulder City in league play 48-42. The Bulldogs built a 23-16 lead by halftime in Boulder City then almost lost the lead in the third quarter before hanging on with an 18-14 fourth quarter run for the win. Taylor Barnum scored 15 points and Areli Ponce scored 11 for the Dawgs who are in second place behind the Pirates. Boulder City was lead by Hannah Estes and her 11-points.

Sunrise Standings: Moapa Valley 3-0, Virgin Valley 3-1, Boulder City 2-1, Chaparral 2-2, Vo-Tech 1-2, Del Sol 1-3 and Sky Pointe 0-3.

Southern 3A Girls- Sunset

Cheyenne

The Desert Shields lost to Cimarron Memorial 49-17. The Spartans started the game outscoring the Desert Shields 19-2. They started the second half outscoring Cheyenne 15-1.

Cheyenne then played the Las Vegas Wildcats and beat them 60-17. Cheyenne shut out the Wildcats in the first quarter 20-0 and lead 29-5 at halftime. They outscored the Wildcats 22-4 in the third quarter.

Desert Pines

The Jaguars have not won a game yet this year. They lost three times 38-29 to Foothill, 52-40 to Rancho and 39-38 to Green Valley.

Mojave

The Rattlers Lost to Panguitch Utah 55-32. They beat Dixie of St George 38-33 and then were beaten by 1A Wells 55-42.

Pahrump Valley

The Trojans beat Wells 43-33, Virgin Valley 32-31.

Western

The Warriors lost three games. The first to East from Salt Lake City 70-20, Democracy Prep 42-39 and Durango 47-32.

Sunset Standings: Pahrump Valley 8-2, Mojave 4-3, Cheyenne 5-4, Sunrise Mountain 2-5, Western 1-5 and Desert Pines 0-8. These are non-league games.