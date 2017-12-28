OBITUARY: David Noble Robison

Share this article:

David Robison

David Noble Robison, age 81, died peacefully at his home in Logandale, Nevada on December 26, 2017. He was born March 9, 1936 in Overton, Nevada to Dell Hinckley and Pearl Wittwer Robison. On February 28, 1958 he married Sherron Diane Green in the St. George LDS Temple.

David lived most of his life in Logandale, Nevada. He enjoyed a career as a firefighter with the City of Las Vegas. He was well known for his creative and inventive mechanical skills. He restored old cars and tractors and tinkered with other historical machinery. He proudly displayed many of this equipment at the Clark County Fair and in the local Veteran’s Parade. He was a world class tinkerer. His woodworking skills were exemplary as well. He made many detailed works, especially clocks, that are displayed in their home. Anything that Sherron needed, he would simply make for her.

Survivors include his sweetheart of almost 60 years, Sherron of Logandale; two sons and two daughters: Cher (Andy) Stenersen of Bagdad, AZ, Katherine (Gary) Kitchen of Centerville, UT, David (Laura) and Gary (Melanie) both of Logandale, NV; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; four brothers and three sisters: Bryant (Darlene) and Esther Olson both of Logandale, Rosalie (Paul) Risk of Nacogdoches, TX, Ace (Jennifer) serving an LDS Mission in South Africa, Lee (Mary Kaye) of Las Vegas, NV, John of St. George, UT and Julie (Dale) Olive of Winchester, UT. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dennis Freeman and two brothers, Albert and Clark.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Logandale 1st Ward Chapel, 3245 N. Moapa Valley Blvd (across from the Logandale Park). Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.