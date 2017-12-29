OBITUARY: Joyce Jones

Share this article:

Joyce Jones

Joyce Jones, age 78, died Tuesday, December 26, 2017 in Las Vegas. She was born April 8, 1939 in Cedar City, Utah to Lloyd Anderson and Alberta Day Maxwell. She married William Douglas Jones on June 28, 1957 in Overton. He preceded her in death on September 20, 2009.

Joyce moved with her family to Overton when she was 10 years old. After graduating from Moapa Valley High School, she married her sweetheart Doug. She worked for Bank of America for 25 years, where she retired as an Assistant Manager. She was a well-known artist and founding member of the Moapa Valley Art Guild.

Joyce enjoyed serving her family, church and community. She had a warm and caring personality that touched the lives of many. She had the ability to care for everyone she came in contact with.

She is survived by her two sons and daughter: Richard (Shelley), Larry (Lori) both of Overton and Cheryl (Mike) Burrows or San Diego, CA; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; four brothers: Lloyd (Kay) of Grandview, WA, Larry (Gaye) of Shreveport, LA, Gordon of Homedale, ID and Rodger (Betty) of Andrews, TX.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Overton LDS Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Pioneer Hill Cemetery.

