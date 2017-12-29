OBITUARY: Milton Hannig

Share this article:

Milton Hannig

Milton “Fox” Lamar Hannig, age 77, passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at home in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born August 5, 1940 in Overton, Nevada to Reed Alma Hannig and Nola Adelaide Barlow Hannig.

Milton joined the Air Force in 1959 after graduating Moapa Valley High School. Soon after leaving the service in 1964 he began working for the Nevada Department of Transportation as a member of a survey crew working his way up to highway inspector. After 33 years of dedicated service he decided to retire.

Fox is survived by his wife, Celta Hannig and son, Carl Reed Hannig, along with his brother Edgar “Roy” Hannig. He was preceded in death by his parents Reed and Nola and brother, Dennis.

Services will be private.