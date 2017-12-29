OBITUARY: Praxedes “Nanay” Salmorin

Share this article:

Praxedes “Nanay” Salmorin

Praxedes “Nanay” Salmorin, aged 91, passed away early Christmas morning at Mesa View Hospital with her daughter Nelita at her side. She was born July 21 1926 in Cavite, Philippines to Mariano Gruta and Agapita Lumbre. She was raised by her Grandmother Faustina Parot. Lacking the opportunity for any formal education Nanay learned the skills necessary to care and provide for her family in rural Philippines.

She married Protacio Salmorin in 1943. Together they brought eight children into the world. In 1962 her husband died and she was left to support them on her own. She did so by working long hours planting and harvesting rice, yams and other crops.

In 1982 Nanay was successfully petitioned by her daughter Connie and she became a U.S. citizen. For the first ten years she spent time staying with each of her daughters, Nelda, Bibiana and Connie. In 1992 she moved to Las Vegas to live with her youngest, Nelita who cared for her until her death.

She is survived by her son Joe Salmorin of Bataan, Philippines, daughters Luz Salmorin of Cavite, Philippines, Nelda Pancho of Miliani, Hawaii, Bibiana McClanahan of Durant, Iowa, Connie West of Las Vegas, Nevada and Nelita Hanus of Logandale, Nevada. Nanay is preceded in death by her husband, Protacio Salmorin, son Romy Salmorin, daughter Aurea Salmorin and Grandson Wilner Presa.

She has 22 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Even at the age of 91 she remembered each and every one of them. Nanay easily won the heart of everyone she touched and will be deeply missed by friends and family alike.

Services are as follows: Viewing on Friday, January 5, 2018, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with funeral service immediately after, at Palm Mortuary S. Jones, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV. 89146.