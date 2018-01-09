OBITUARY: Lougene Cooper Jones

Share this article:

Lougene Cooper Jones

Edith Lougene Cooper Jones, age 77, died Friday, January 5, 2018 at her home in Overton, Nevada. She was born August 15, 1940 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Joseph Josiah and Cora Melvine Knight Leavitt. On June 12, 1959 she married Reed Nielson Cooper in Overton, Nevada. He preceded her in death on November 28, 2000. On September 9, 2005 she married Charles Edward Jones in Overton, Nevada.

Lougene grew up in Mesquite, Nevada. As a young bride, she moved across the Mesa and raised her family in Overton, where she resided throughout her adult life. While she worked in many retail shops in Overton, she is best remembered for clerking at the Waterhole. She loved staying busy, being around people and camping.

Survivors include her husband Chuck of Overton; three sons and two daughters: Jerry of CO, Curtis of AZ, Carol Guhrke of AZ, Cheryl (Scott) Hansen of AZ and Joe (Denice) of NV; 18 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; one brother, Kay (Jackie) Leavitt of NV and one sister, Nelda Fabian of Riverside, CA. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Overton LDS Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Pioneer Hill Cemetery in Overton, Nevada.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.