Moapa Valley Justice Court Report (January 10, 2018)

Criminal court was held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 with Judge Lanny Waite presiding.

Craig Alan Grantham – Charges: Felony Invasion of Home; Burglary. Defendant was not present in court but had retained counsel who represented him. Incident originally took place in July 2011. Defendant had not appeared on 8/10/2011 court date and warrant was issued. Defendant currently resides in Texas. Warrant was quashed and the matter was set for status check on 2/14/2018.

Jesus Ramos – Charges: Two counts of Battery/Domestic Violence. Defendant plead to count 1 which was amended to include both victims. Second count was dismissed. Sentenced to 60 days in jail held in abeyance for one year to stay out of trouble. Five days were credited for time served and applied to statutory requirement of 2 days minimum jail time and also to 48 hours community service requirement. Also required to do six months of weekly domestic violence counseling, remain drug and alcohol free for one year, pay $35 domestic violence fee and have no contact with victims except through his attorney. Matter continued to 2/14/2017.

Michael Martin – Charges: Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person. Defendant appeared in custody. After sentencing on earlier Battery Domestic Violence charge, Defendant had been pulled over on a traffic stop and found with a firearm in his possession. Due to state law regarding Battery/Domestic Violence convictions he was prohibited from having firearms.

Defendant pled guilty to amended charge of Misdemeanor Carrying Concealed Weapon. Received a six month jail sentence, concurrent with earlier sentence for Domestic Violence. That sentence would be held in abeyance for one year to stay out of trouble. Also received an additional 100 hours of community service. Released on his own recognizance and set for status check on 2/14/2017.

Michelle Davis – Charges: Felony Burglary; Trespassing. Defendant appeared in custody. In a 12/6/2017 hearing, Defendant had agreed to voluntarily leave the jurisdiction for a period of three years in leiu of serving jail time on the charges. Defendant was then arrested on Dec. 15 after being found in the jurisdiction.

Defendant said that she had planned to leave and travel to stay with family in Chicago. But she had lost her ID while at a friends house and had not been able to travel without replacing it.

Judge gave her until 1/3/2018 to leave the community as promised. If found in the jurisdiction after that, full jail sentence will be imposed.

Jarom Chalfan t- Charges: Petit Larceny; Trespassing. Defendant appeared in custody. Had not appeared in court date on 10/25/2017 and bench warrant had been issued. Claimed he had been told the wrong date to appear. But he had done nothing on his required community service condition for the charges. He had no explanation why he had not completed any of the requirement.

The Judge imposed the full jail sentence including 6 months for the Petit Larceny charge and another 90 days for Trespassing. Defendant was given credit for 4 days served.

Gerald Mitchler – Charges: Two counts of Depriving Animal of Medical Care. Defendant pled to both of the charges. Was required to pay $100 restitution on each count totalling $200 to Animal Control. Case continued to 3/14/2018 for status check.

Dakota Baldwin – Charges: Minor in Possession of Marijuana. Defendant pled to charge. Sentenced to complete low level drug counseling and $250 fine or 25 hours customer service. Matter set to 2/14/2018 for status check.

Arian Mitchell – Charges: Possession of Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine. Defendant not present. Matter set for 1/17/2018.

Danny Nusbaum – Charges: DUI 2nd offense; Battery/Domestic Violence. Defendant entered guilty plea to DUI and no contest plea on Battery/Domestic Violence charge. On DUI case, sentenced to 6 months in jail held in abeyance for one year to stay out of trouble. Required to serve a total of 10 days. Three days given credit for time served. When the other seven would be served are to be determined at a later date as Defendant is taking care of his wife who has a serious health issue.

Also sentenced to complete one session of Victim Impact Panel, attend weekly AA or 12 step meetings, and remain alcohol and drug free for one year. Total fine of $750 imposed to cover fines and fees on both charges.

On Battery/Domestic Violence charge, sentenced to 48 hours community service which was satisfied by credit for time served. Received a consecutive 6 month jail sentence held in abeyance for one year to stay out of trouble. Required to attend six months of weekly counseling.

Both matters continued to 2/14/2018 for status check.

Carl Tomlinson – Status Check on Charges: Possession of Controlled Substance: Methamphetamine. Defendant had undergone a drug evaluation and it was recommended that he complete a 26 week outpatient substance abuse program. Defense attorney pointed out that no such program is available in the Moapa Valley community and the Defendant has not means of getting to a weekly program in Mesquite.

Judge expressed concern that even if treatment it might not be effective. In his experience he had found that if a meth addict remains in the same community where their addiction has taken place any counseling or treatment is ineffective.

Defendant expressed his plans to sell the travel trailer in which he resides and move to Oregon to look for work as a roofer.

Judge ordered Defendant to attend a weekly AA or 12-step meeting up until the time of his move. Matter continued to 2/14/2018. Judge said he hoped that by that time, Defendant will have sold his travel trailer and made the move.

Cassandra Crabtree – Status Check on Charges: Obstruction of Police Officer. Defendant not in attendance at court date. Warrant issued.

Keith Griffin- Status Check on Charges: Petit Larceny. Defendant reported he had not completed any of his 25 hours community required.

Wesley Wright – Status Check on Charges: Reckless Driving. Defendant had not been in attendance at previous court date and warrant had been issued. He had called later that day and warrant was quashed and matter was rescheduled to 12/20 calendar. Defendant had paid all fines and completed low level traffic school. Case was closed.

Brock Williams – Charges: Battery/Domestic Violence. Defendant had completed part of Community Service but had been unable to pay fines as he was unable to find work. Also not able to start counseling because payment was needed for that.

Judge told Defendant he would be allowed to convert remaining fees into community service. This might allow him to devote financial resources to start counseling requirement. Matter continued to 2/14/2018.

William Myers – Status check on Charges: Battery/Domestic Violence. Defendant had completed all community service requirement and paid all fines. Had also attended 2 sessions on 6 month weekly domestic violence classes. He was on track to continue them every week. Case continued to 2/14/2017 for status check.

Kari Jacobson – Status check on Charges: DUI. All conditions met. Case closed.

Damien Musgrove- Status check on Charges: Place Graffiti on property; 2 counts of Destroying Property. Defendant had paid $200 towards total restitution requirement. Had also completed 71 hours of the total 116 hour community service required. Case continued to 2/14/2017 for status check.