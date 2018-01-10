Motor Mania To Rumble The Streets Of Mesquite

Share this article:

Mesquite Motor Mania is coming back to town this weekend. This weekend, the Las Vegas Cruisin Association will pack the streets of Mesquite with classic cars, custom automobiles and vintage hot rods for the 10th annual Mesquite Motor Mania event which will be held Friday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 14.

This three-day, jam-packed weekend features roaring engines and slow drags and burn out competitions, open header cruises and exciting exhibitions all amidst a giveaway of $15,000 in cash and prizes for car show participants.

“For three full days in Mesquite we get the opportunity to wax nostalgic – from the classic cars to cool tunes – Mesquite Motor Mania is fun for the entire family,” said Christian Adderson, corporate sales manager for Mesquite Gaming. “This year, we are giving away $15,000 in cash and prizes and we’re looking forward to some great competitions and an exciting event.”

Drawing more than 900 vehicles and thousands of spectators, Mesquite Motor Mania features the classic show and shines and open header cruises in addition to rousing fan-favorite competitions like the roaring engines and slow drags and burn out competitions. Over the three-day weekend, the Las Vegas Cruisin Association will give out more than 260 total awards including the Top 150 Vehicles plus specialty awards including dignitary and sponsor picks, Peoples Choice, Participant’s Pick and more.

Spectators can also enjoy a variety of timeless entertainment in one of the many entertainment venues at CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River hotel. All week long, Sharon & the Chevelles will play a rockin’ tribute to the 50s and 60s inside the Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort and Marshall Star will rock the River Lounge with classic and current country, classic rock and originals. And, on Saturday, Jan. 13, Serpentine Fire entertains with an exciting tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire.

For a complete schedule of events and more information on Mesquite Motor Mania, visit casablancaresort.com.

Mesquite Motor Mania is hosted by Mesquite Gaming, the owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, and the Mesquite Resort Association. For more information on Mesquite Gaming visit mesquitegaming.com.