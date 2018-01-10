MVHS Wrestlers Travel To Las Vegas Tournament

Share this article:

Moapa Valley Progress

The Pirates wrestled in the Bulldog Grappler at Centennial High School last weekend against some tough Vegas teams. Also in attendance was the Japanese Cadet National Team who were in the United States on their annual tour.

The first day of the tournament (Friday) was formatted in team duels to determine seeding for the individual tournament on Saturday.

The Pirates wrestled Clark High School, Las Vegas High School, Arbor View High School, Palo Verde High School and Bonanza High School. While The Pirates only won the team competition against Bonanza, many of the wrestlers had great records. Gavin Henrie led the team going 4-1 on the day with wins over his Clark, Arbor View, Palo Verde and Bonanza opponents.

Saturday brought the individual tournament and the addition of the Japanese National Cadet Team. Most of the Pirate wrestlers went 0-2 in the double elimination tournament. Austin Tafoya racked up one win against Arbor View. Gavin Henrie scored wins against his Palo Verde and Team Japan opponents. Ryan McMurray got a win against his Shadow Ridge opponent.

The standout of the tournament was Jorge Cervantes who wrestled tough. Cervantes pinned his Las Vegas High School opponent and beat his Shadow Ridge opponent by major decision to take 3rd place overall.

The Pirates will be wrestling at home against Del Sol on Jan. 10. It will also be Senior Night. Wrestling will start at 5:30 PM in the new gym at the high school. Please come out and support your Pirate Wrestlers!