Oscarson To Host Free Family-Friendly Event On Saturday

Assemblyman James Oscarson is holding a Moapa Valley Campaign Kickoff on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Old Logandale School. The event, which will run from noon to 3:00 pm, is free and all of the community is invited to bring their families and have some fun.

The event is being hosted by local business-owners Judy and Sugar Metz. It promises plenty of food, drinks and fun for the whole family.

A number of door prizes will be given to attendees of the event. And a number of great games and activities will be available to keep the kids occupied. These include a petting zoo, stick horse gymkhana, chicken bingo, dummy roping and much more.

Assemblyman Oscarson will also be on hand for area residents to speak with and discuss issues important to the Moapa Valley communities.

Oscarson is the representative in the State Assembly District 36 which includes the towns of Logandale and Moapa. He has served in the District 36 seat since 2013.

This year’s primary elections will be held on June 12.