Parks and Rec Hosts Craft Activity For The Holidays

Share this article:

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Local elementary school age kids were recently treated to a fun craft afternoon to enjoy the Christmas spirit and bring out their artistic side. Clark County Parks and Rec Logandale staff held the event at the Clark County Fairgrounds for kids ages 5-11 on Dec. 14. Kids had a lot of fun creating the project which was a reindeer ornament complete with antlers and a whole lot of glitter.

The craft program was the brainchild of Parks and Rec Recreation Specialist Lauralyn Robison. “We were looking for something fun for kids to do after school during the holidays and we decided that having a craft day really fit the bill,” Robison said. “These kinds of activities are good for kids because it teaches them to be creative and to tap into their artistic side.”

Though Parks and Rec is well-known for sponsoring sports programs throughout the year, Robison recognized that kids need a variety of activities.

“Not every kid loves sports and not every kid loves art,” Robison said. “Providing both types of activities helps us meet the needs of as many kids as we can.”

Turnout was good for a first event. All the kids that came seemed to have a great time.

The glitter was the hit of the day. Both Audrey DeVoge, 10, Gray Martino, 6, and Allie Francom, 6, had the same answer when asked what their favorite part of the activity was. All replied enthusiastically, “Glitter!”

Robison said that CCPR is hoping to have more after-school craft days like this one, with the next one happening in February after basketball season.

“Kids really love arts and crafts and I think we need more of them around the valley,” Robison said. “Projects like this help kids develop talents they don’t know they have. Of course, I really enjoy doing crafts with the kids, too, so it’s fun for everyone.”