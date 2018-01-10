Primex Recognized As Mesquite Business of the Year

Share this article:

Moapa Valley Progress

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce has named Primex Plastics as the Business of the Year for 2017. The presentation was made to Primex office manager and human resources director Kim Woolsey at the Chamber’s 2017 Holiday Gala on December 2.

Business of the Year is selected by vote of the Chamber membership from the business selected as Member of the Month throughout the year. Primex was awarded Member of the Month in June of 2017.

Primex is currently the 5th largest employer in Mesquite with 144 full-time employees. The longest length of employment by a single person is more than 40 years, with 11 years being the average length of employment.

Primex first came to Mesquite in 1993 and has proved itself a valuable member of the community ever since.

Primex is supportive to its community, investing in and lending support to many community organizations including Mesquite Toes, Virgin Valley Elementary School Literacy Program, Virgin Valley High School athletic, theater and 4H programs, We Care For Animals, Mesquite Fine Arts Center, Virgin Valley Junior Golf, Golf Fore Kids, Special Olympics and the Salvation Army.

On behalf of Primex, Woolsey serves on the board of directors for both Salvation Army and Mesquite Works, and is active with workforce development committees with the State of Nevada. Additionally, she has received recognition as the 2016 Blood Drive Coordinator of the year and 2017 Volunteer of the Year by the American Red Cross.