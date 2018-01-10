Ready, Set, Go For A New Year

Share this article:

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Almost a hundred Moapa Valley residents and visitors of all ages gathered on Saturday morning, January 6, to welcome the New Year in what has become a Moapa Valley tradition. The LDS Logandale Nevada Stake held its annual New Year’s 5K and invited individuals, families, and anyone else who wanted to participate to join them in a healthy start to the new year.

The route began at the walking/biking trail near the LDS Stake Center on St. Joseph, traveled north on St. Joseph to Bunnell Ave, then turned down Bunnell to Taylor street. After traveling along Taylor for a bit, the route took a slight jog back over to Heyer, which travels straight for a while and then curves back toward St. Joseph. Runners then ran past the high school back to the Stake Center for a triumphant finish.

Although many chose to run the route, those who didn’t want to run were welcome to ride bicycles. Those that didn’t want to run or bike were welcome to walk. All ages participated from the very young riding in strollers or trailers to several sets of grandparents.

The day began with a short meeting and a video presentation and explanation of the route, which was also well marked with signs. After an explanation of the route, participants were able to watch another short presentation that explained the new youth theme for the year, “Peace in Christ.” Then everyone lined up and the race began.

The first person to cross the finish line this year was Jerrick Stastny with a time of 19:53. He was followed by Bryton Dorsey in second, with a time of 21:07, and Grady Call in third, with a time of 23:46. The first youth under 12 to cross the finish line was Russell Hardy, 11, with a time of 25:11.

Bragging rights in the adult men category went to Matt Kynaston. Kynaston was not only the first adult to cross the line, but also the first person pushing a stroller to finish. His time was 25:42. Second in the men’s category was Steven Marshall at 26:00, followed by Bryan Sheldon with a time of 27:26.

The first girl to cross the line was Andrea Mogren, 16, with a time of 26.20. She was followed by Emma Thompson, who ran with her little sister, Madilyn, 7, in 2nd and 3rd, with times of 28:39 and 28:42.

The last walkers crossed the line at 65 minutes.

With a whole table of water, fruit, and donuts at the end to reward them, those crossing the finish line were all smiles. Lots of participants said that it was the prospect of a sweet reward at the end that kept them going.

Landon Kelly, 13, explained, saying, “It was a lot of fun to run, but I was tired at the end. I kept the treats in mind the whole time with tunnel vision. The treats were my favorite part and that’s what I ran for.”

Other runners had different reasons for participating. Landon’s sister, Faith Kelly, 11, said, “It was hard and I thought after I was done, I couldn’t step another step, but I’m glad I did it because I feel like I accomplished a lot. Plus I beat my little brother so it was worth it.”

Jerrick Stastny, who came in first said, “I thought it was fun. I liked the competition with my friends.”

Emma Thompson said, “I came because I like to run 5k’s and I wanted to get to run with my sister. It’s fun to have the opportunity to do this sort of activity with your family.”

Even those that walked had a great time. Sandy Leavitt said, “I was excited to come and participate. I knew my kids would be here and my husband and I already walk two miles every morning so I thought we could do this. It seemed a lot longer than I thought it would be, but it was really fun. We met new people and enjoyed our family and had a really nice time. It was great.”

The event is organized by the Logandale Stake Young Men and Young Women’s presidencies. Stake Young Men’s President Darren Leavitt said, “It’s kind of become a tradition in the stake to gather on the first Saturday of the New Year, introduce the new theme for the year, and enjoy a walk or a run together with plenty of fruit and donuts at the end. It just keeps getting bigger every year and it is a lot of fun for everyone.”

Stake Young Women’s President Alisha Cooper agreed, saying, “It’s a great way to start off the new year and a fun way to get out and enjoy a fun activity with your family. It’s also a fun way to spend time together as a community.”