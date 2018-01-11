OBITUARY: Elva Smith

Share this article:

Elva Smith

Elva Smith left her adoring family on January 5, 2018, and returned home after a six-month long fight to recover from cancer surgery. She was born in Modesto, California, on July 21, 1931, to parents Boyd Henry Todd and Fern Idona Johnson.

Their family struggled under great hardships, she being the eighth of ten children during the depression. After high school, her family moved to Reno, Nevada, to open a tire business. There, she met her future husband, Val Dale Smith, after watching him perform in a vocal quartet. They married in the Mesa temple on June 1, 1951. They moved to Panaca for three years, where they looked forward to their first child, Dale, who died during childbirth on January 20, 1953. In 1954, they moved to Moapa Valley where they raised six more children in Logandale and Overton, Nevada.

Elva fulfilled many callings as a member of the LDS Church and spent countless hours on genealogy, family histories, and indexing. She served as a temple ordinance worker for over 20 years within four different temples and also served two missions with her husband. She and Val retired to Syracuse, Utah, to live closer to most of their children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Val; two sisters, Reanon (Blaine) Elmer and Leola (Gib) Jones; six children: Jerry (Gina), Roy (Julie), Dan, Glen (Jeri), Peggy (Ron), and Judy (Doug), and former daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Lewis; nineteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Alexander.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 19, 2018, at the LDS chapel in Syracuse, Utah, 2743 S 1140 W. Friends and family may visit Thursday, January 18, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 N Main in Farmington, or Friday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church.

Interment will follow at the Syracuse City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.