OBITUARY: LJ McCormick

Share this article:

LJ McCormick

Lester James McCormick, Jr. (LJ), age 60, was surrounded by loved ones as he passed away peacefully at his home on January 8, 2018 in Overton, Nevada. He was born August 28, 1957 in St. George, Utah to Lester James Sr. and Vera Alice Perkins McCormick.

LJ lived most of his life in the Moapa Valley area. Paralyzed as a teenager due to an automobile accident, LJ never let his conditions limit his lust for life. He was a man with outstanding charisma and an incomparable positive attitude that he led his life with.

LJ loved adventures, attending the rodeo and drag races and, as some boys never change, anything fast.His ambitions and his hard work ethic eventually led him to start a construction business with his best friend and brother, Bob.

LJ will be remembered for his laughter and his love that shone as bright as the sun. He was a stranger to none and a friend to all.

Survivors include his mother, Vera Hester of Logandale, NV; siblings: Kim (Donny) Thompson of Fallon, NV, Bob McCormick of Overton, NV, Lisa (Jim) Blair of Logandale, NV and Vic “Dude” (Melissa) Hester of Las Vegas, NV.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at OLSHACS (Old Logandale School House) 3011 N. Moapa Valley Blvd. Visitation will be Sunday, January 14, 2018 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary. Graveside services will be in the Logandale Cemetery following the funeral and a Celebration of Life will then be at OLSHACS.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.