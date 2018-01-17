Group of MV Youth Prove Themselves Heroes In I-15 Accident

Share this article:

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

Heroes come in all shapes, sizes, and ages. On the evening of Tuesday, January 9, we learned that six heroes live right here in Moapa Valley.

A group of local youth including Joshua Lee, Sierra Harding, Isaah Fairchild, Eden Whitmore, Easton Dalley, and Nathan Waite were heading home from Mesquite after watching a movie on that night. It was raining hard and the road was slick.

As Joshua drove up the east side of the Mormon Mesa, he saw a car pass a truck that was hauling a trailer. The car suddenly hydroplaned as the driver changed lanes in front of the truck. After doing a 360, the tires hit the dirt and the car rolled approximately two and a half times.

The kids in Joshua’s van screamed for him to pull over. But he was already trying to find the best place to do just that without crashing his own car.

Once their car was safely pulled off of the highway, the kids ran back to the car with only cell phones lighting their way.

The man in the truck had also pulled over and had helped the pregnant woman driver out of her car through a broken window. Sierra called 911 to report the accident.

Once the driver of the truck felt that the woman was okay, he continued on his way to a meeting. Josh and his friends stayed with the woman until the police and ambulance arrived.

The woman told the kids that she was travelling to Las Vegas from Cedar City, and that the last thing her husband told her was to be careful going through the Virgin River gorge. She said she guessed the gorge wasn’t actually the problem!

When asked if they felt any sort of panic, Joshua said, “Sierra is a trained lifeguard, so she knew what to do. We were just antsy to get out of the van and see what we could do to help.”

The kids stayed for a couple of hours giving statements to the police. Joshua called his parents because he was afraid he might be late for curfew. His dad asked if they were okay and said, “See you soon.”

Joshua said that he drove a little more slowly and deliberately on the rest of the way home.

Yes, heroes come in all shapes, sizes, and ages, and Moapa Valley has six young heroes of which to be proud.