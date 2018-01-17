Mesquite Motor Mania Revels In Nostalgia

Share this article:

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The streets of Mesquite were filled over last weekend with the nostalgic sounds of roaring engines, the sights of custom vehicles and classic favorites and the feelings of the “good old days.” It was the 10th annual Mesquite Motor Mania, for a rousing three days of non-stop fun and entertainment.

This year’s event drew nearly 900 participants to the area, the largest attendance in the event’s history. More than 260 total awards were presented along with $15,000 in cash and prizes.

Kevin and Tamme Merrill of Idaho Falls, Idaho tended up taking home the top honors with “Best of Show” with their 1940 Ford Pickup Truck.

Other top winners were Steve Whitlock of Provo, Utah who entered his 1956 Ford F-100 and received the Participant’s Pick award of $2000. The People’s Choice award went to Jeff Roxode of Cedar City, Utah who entered his 1929 Woodie Convertible which delighted the crowd and won him $1,000.

Promoting this event for the tenth year was the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Assoc. with Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel sponsoring the popular show.

“Our tenth annual Mesquite Motor Mania was, by far, our best event yet,” said Christian Adderson, corporate sales manager for Mesquite Gaming. ““It is a great way to kick off the New Year! These cars promote nostalgia which mirrors our motto ‘The Casablanca – How Vegas Used To Be.’”

As I continued to roam through the many cars displayed at the Casablanca lot, the Oasis lot and at the Virgin River, all of a sudden I heard, “Fire ‘er up! I wanna hear ‘er!” And so the burn-out competition began. Oi Ve!

The proud owners of these marvelous cars are more than willing to tell their stories. There was a ’47 Chevrolet from Santa Clara, Utah and a 1932 Henry Ford Roadster.

There was a marvelous ’69 Chevy decorated as a ‘theme’ car. The owner Eric Higgonbotham from Las Vegas took a moment to point out all of the pictures of the people and events that occurred in that year. In case you forgot: The cost of living yearly inflation rate was 5.46% and the average annual income was $8,550!

Other special interest cars were the Der Bierwagen (Beer Wagon) – a ’68 VW Transporter with a spigot on the side and a keg on the back. Jade and Terrence Vincent from Hawaii had purchased it in Las Vegas and hoped to expand their grandchildren’s horizons.

Then there was the 1989 Mustang GT with the hood painting “Heroes Are Never Forgotten.”

And who can forget the 1932 Model B Ford of Nade Roodell with a wily wolf in attendance.

And then I fell in love! A 1947 International which was known as a Rat Rod. These are the rods that started “hot rodding” owners Mike and Lisa Wilde, owners of the Mesquite State Farm business. Mike reminisced that it took a poor man to make a hot rod. They would take an old rusty farm truck and start to rebuild it – no rules – just self-artistic ability and personality. He stated that they like to drive their Rat Rod to every show from Utah to Las Vegas and all points in between. They love to see the joy the car brought to other drivers as they waved and laughed.

Wanting to find out what cars were of interest to the many participants, I stopped Jason Poll from Ogden, Utah, who was taking his three children Trayden, Rylan and Kennedy (Pierce) to a Soccer Tournament in Las Vegas and decided to take a few minutes to stop at Mesquite Mania. Trayden liked the Flame Jobs and Rylan was into the Ford Mustang while Kennedy joined me in loving the Rat Rod.