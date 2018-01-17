No One Asked Me But… Jan. 17, 2018

Share this article:

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… One must wonder at the flap over the Russian attempt to interfere with the last Presidential election. Let me solve that issue for you right now. The Russians did attempt to interfere with the election. They have attempted to interfere with every American election since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s. Why would they not? If the Russians had real elections, the American government would be attempting to influence those elections.

While our nation has been trying to recover from eight years of imperial rule of the “pen and phone,” Congress has wasted its time with numerous committee investigations into the issue of collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign. It is interesting in that as the investigation goes on there seems to be no collusion on the part of Donald Trump and his campaign. In fact, the closer one looks, the more it seems that it was actually an effort by the Russians to help Hillary Clinton smear Donald Trump.

Someone needs to explain why the Russians would prefer a Trump presidency over that of Clinton or Sanders. Sanders and his followers support the idea that America should become a socialist nation like Russia. Hillary Clinton is in the running for the title of the most inept Secretary of State in the history of the nation. Why would it be to the advantage of Russia to have Trump win over these two?

If you were the Russian dictator would you rather have a like-minded president, an inept president, or a “loose cannon” like Donald Trump running your major adversary?

Those who are upset about a Russian attempt to effect who rules America should not be so hypocritical. Americans who are whining about foreign interference in American elections are the same ones who support America interference in the selection of the leaders of other countries. Probably the least invasion of this was ex-President Obama’s campaigning for a specific candidate during France’s election for the President of that nation.

The Monroe Doctrine is the best-known U.S. policy designed to control the countries in the western hemisphere. President James Monroe in 1823, warned European nations that the United States would not tolerate further colonization or European puppet governments in Latin America. This did not mean the United States would not interfere with the governments of Latin American countries.

This interference was epitomized in the building of the Panama Canal. When Columbia rejected a treaty that would allow America to build the canal, the United States supported a revolt that led to the independence of the area in which the canal was to be built.

From 1904 to WWII the United States intervened in Mexico, Nicaragua, Cuba, and other Latin American countries to the point of actually supporting the overthrow of legitimate governments that opposed U.S. interests in the area. In the 1960’s the Central Intelligence Agency supported the overthrow of the legitimate government of South Vietnam and set up a puppet government favorable to the United States. Today playing the role of the policeman of the world, the United States has supported the disruption of governments of various Arab States.

The latest issue is a hoped-for revolt in the nation of Iran. Recently there are news scenes of rioting in the streets, cars burning, buildings looted, rocks thrown at Iranian police, and government retaliation against the rioters. Sounds a whole lot like Charlottesville, the cities hit by Black Lives Matter, and other left-wing protest in America.

While Americans on both sides of the aisle are calling for American support for Iranian rioters, these same people would call for war if the Iranian government sent support for the rioters in American cities.

I have no problem with the United States placing sanctions on nations that the government decides is not acting in the best interest of the American people. I actually have little objection to working to change the regime of those countries; I merely don’t believe we should be hypocritical about it.

But regime change can be an interesting undertaking. Nineteen Saudi Arabian citizens were involved in a plot to drop the Twin Towers in New York and the United States used it as an excuse to overthrow the government of Iraq.

I do not point these facts out to make the United States out as an evil empire, I merely point them out to show the hypocrisy and stupidity of many Americans, acting as if interference in foreign elections is an immoral act committed by only the immoral Russian government. Foreign interference in the government of nations are a fact of life. It is time to get over it, protect ourselves as best we can, and get on with life.

It is time for the United States to bring the boys home and let the countries of the Middle East solve their own problems. It is time for the U.S. to realize that it is becoming its “father”, Great Britain. How did nation building work out for them?

We may not like the autocratic rulers who oppress their people; however, we need to understand that they are their people not ours. It is interesting that the large number of the Middle Eastern refugees are men of military age who are willing to let American Marines and soldiers die for their freedom while they run for the comfort of foreign countries.

No one asked me but…I read the article in last week’s Progress about the more aggressive traffic enforcement by the local police. I must admit that I was one of those who was caught in that net. However, I can’t, without being a hypocrite, complain about this enforcement of the traffic laws.

I have called for the School District to comply with state law. I have faulted the BLM for failing to comply with grazing laws in oppressing a local rancher. I opposed an ex-President’s direction to the Justice Department to ignore states violating federal drug and immigration laws. I cannot ask our local officers to ignore the law.

I have started setting my cruise control and, when possible, avoiding streets that have a 25 mile an hour speed limit. I would encourage our police officers to keep up their good work and know that we in the community appreciate their involvement in the community.

Thought of the week… The magic of the American experience is that we’ve upheld the rule of law for everybody, everybody treated equally beneath the law.

– Paul Gosar