OBITUARY: Evelyn Higbee

Evelyn Higbee

Evelyn Ida Youngdell Higbee, age 91, died January 16, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on October 24, 1926, in Murray Utah, to Henry Niels and Harriet Zina Poole Youngdell. She married Joe Vaughn Higbee on December 24, 1943 in Reno Nevada. They were later sealed in the St. George LDS temple on July 30, 1946.

At the age of 12, her family moved from West Jordan, Utah to Alamo, Nevada. This is where she met and married her sweetheart just before he was shipped overseas during WWII for two and a half years.

Her greatest love was her family, her church callings, and numerous projects on the ranch.

Evelyn is survived by her sister, Donna (Max) Petersen; her four children: Vaughn (Arda) Higbee, Vance (Vickie) Higbee, Valerie (Stuart) Twitchell and Varlin (Susan) Higbee; 17 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. She is preceded in death by her sweetheart of 67 years, Joe Higbee, her parents, and two brothers, John Henry, and Keith Guy Youngdell.

Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Church in Alamo Nevada. Visitation will be held Friday, January 26, 2018 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Alamo LDS Church and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Richardville Cemetery.

