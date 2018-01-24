Moapa Valley Progress

News for Moapa Valley, Nevada

Your hometown newspaper since 1987
Infowest Announces Its Grand Prize Winners

Local Infowest staffer Adam Hardy presents one of two Free Year of Internet prizes to Heather Draper of Logandale.

Two lucky winners have been awarded a prize package valued at over $1,000 each. Infowest, Inc., a leading Internet Service Provider in Overton and the surrounding areas, has announced the grand prize winners of their Free Year of Internet giveaway.

The lucky winners are Tom Taylor and Heather Draper, both of Logandale.

Each winner will receive a free year of InfoWest’s Platinum high-speed Internet service, installation, and use of an InfoWest commercial grade managed router for an enhanced Wi-Fi experience.

Local Infowest staffer Kevin Brown presents one of two Free Year of Internet prizes to Tom Taylor of Logandale.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in our first Free Year of Internet giveaway,” said Randy Cosby, Vice President of InfoWest, Inc. “Your participation made this giveaway a tremendous success. Congratulations to our grand prize winners. We’re so happy we can offer our services in the valley. We value all of our customers and we will continue to install the most advanced and reliable equipment to ensure the services we provide are among the best in the nation.”

InfoWest currently deploys over seven towers within the Overton area. The company plans to expand its current network in 2018 to provide customers additional bandwidth for faster speeds and stronger, more reliable, connections.

For more information about InfoWest and the services they provide visit www.infowest.com.

