Mesquite Balloon Festival This Weekend

The Mesquite Ballon Festival will be coming to town again this weekend for the seventh year in a row. The event, which runs from Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 28, features dozens of hot air balloons participating in exciting balloon launches and stunning night glows creating a picture-perfect experience for spectators of all ages.

The festival, sponsored by Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virign River Hotel, will include a full lineup of activities.

The fun begins bright and early on Friday morning at 7:30 am. Hot air balloon teams will launch their balloons from the Oasis parking lot, across from the Casablanca Resort. Spectator parking will be in the Oasis Parking garage across the street from the launch area.

The launch will be repeated again at the same time on Saturday and Sunday mornings assuming the weather is fair and wind conditions are calm.

Each night, the fun will continue with the Balloon Night Glow from 6-7 pm on both Friday and Saturday evening. The Glow is held in the southwest parking lot at Casablanca, under the resort video marquee sign.

On Saturday afternoon a special Champagne Tasting event will take place in the Skydome Lounge at the Casablanca. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment and champagne tasting. Attendees to the champagne tasting must be 21 years or older.

The Mesquite Balloon Festival is free and open to the public. Smoking is not permitted at the launch area throughout the morning and evening events.

For a complete schedule of events and more information on the Mesquite Balloon Festival, visit casablancaresort.com.