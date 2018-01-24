New Voting Machines To Be Demonstrated

Share this article:

The Clark County Elections Department is introducing new voting machines this year. The new machines are smaller and similar to tablet computers. In the coming weeks, the Department will be demonstrating the machines to give voters and residents the opportunity to become familiar with the new equipment.

Moapa residents can test the machines next week at the Moapa Justice Court building on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 7:00 pm during the Moapa Town Advisory Board meeting.

Moapa Valley residents will get to try the new equipment on Monday February 26 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Moapa Valley Senior Center/Recreation Center.

Residents who are interested can plan to attend one of these locations for a demonstration of the machines.