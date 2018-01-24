Utah Shakespeare Festival Group To Present ‘The Tempest’

Share this article:

The Utah Shakespeare Festival is hitting the road with its Shakespeare-in-the-Schools touring production of The Tempest and the show is coming to Moapa Valley.

Each year, from January through April, the Utah Shakespeare Festival hits the road with an educational outreach program for schools in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, and Arizona. On Monday, January 29 at 10:20 a.m. students from Moapa Valley High School will be able to choose from three workshops: Stage Combat, performing Shakespeare’s Text, and Developing Character through Improvisation.

The highlight of the program is a seventy-five minute version of a Shakespearean play, including complete costumes, sets, and theatrical lighting. Also included is a fifteen-minute post-show discussion with the actors.

The performance for the community will be that evening Monday, January 29 at 7:00 p.m. in the Ron Dalley Theatre at MVHS. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and students, and $30 for a family. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Teaming with fairies, monsters, shipwrecks, and magic, The Tempest is Shakespeare’s last and most mature romance.

The deposed Duke Prospero and his lovely daughter, Miranda, are shipwrecked on a small island where nothing is quite as it seems. But as they separate fantasy from authenticity, they eventually discover a “brave new world” full of love, harmony, and redemption. Come get lost in the storm as Prospero fights to be the rightful Duke of Milan.

The workshops and performance are sponsored by the Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council and Individual Partners for the Arts which include Nevada Arts Council, America First Credit Union, Grant and Laurel Bushman, Moapa Valley Telephone Company, Dr. Lance Robertson, Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Board of County Commissioners.