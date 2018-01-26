OBITUARY: Scott Robison

Share this article:

Scott Robison

Scott Johnson Robison, age 54, died Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at his home in Logandale, Nevada. He was born October 8, 1963 in Las Vegas, Nevada and adopted by Bryant Wittwer and Edna Darlene Johnson Robison. On November 26, 1993 he married Christina Renae Jarman in Overton, Nevada.

Scott lived all of his life in Moapa Valley. He graduated from Moapa Valley High School in 1982. He worked as a carpenter and later operating heavy equipment. He was always very creative and artistic and loved to work with his hands. He enjoyed photography and being out in the hills collecting rocks.

Survivors include his wife, Tina of Las Vegas, NV; son Ryan of Beaumont, TX; daughter Jamie of Henderson, NV; parents Bryant and Darlene of Logandale, NV and two sisters: Melissa (Farren) Hunt of Blackfoot, ID and Linda (Anthony) Sedgewick of Logandale, NV. He was preceded in death by one brother, Michael.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Logandale 1st Ward Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.

