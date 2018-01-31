LETTER: I Didn’t Invent the Speed Limits

Share this article:

The January 10, 2018 article on the increase in traffic citations is of no surprise. The article was right in-line with a commentary I was preparing. Over the last few years I have noticed a sharp increase in pushy, speeding and reckless drivers in the valley. I obey the various speed limits and unfortunately seem lately to be, more often than not, in someone’s way. On numerous occasions, cars have passed me in the Logandale section crossing the double yellow lines, tired of traveling at 35 mph that far south of the city. I did not invent the speed limits, so why get so furious with me?

Tailgaters traveling into the north end of Overton has become a normal occurrence. I have recognized that many of the pushy cars continue through town and probably represent tourist traffic. Drivers from other cities where traffic laws are only a suggestion. I am amazed at the high numbers of local folks speeding and tailgating though. I grip the wheel and cringe as I see them come up quickly behind me, relieved when they zip off to the side on Andersen Street or to Maverik.

One elderly lady hugged my rear bumper half way through town before speeding around me to the right, only to cut off the car in front of me making a desperate multi-lane change to the left into Lin’s parking lot. On another time, a truck pushed me hard into Overton, speeding up to my bumper and then locking up all four of his tires to try to scare me out of his way.

My real sore spot is around the high school. Every day I experience many drivers that ignore the speed limit around the school. I guess if you cannot immediately see a kid going to school, the 15 mph speed limit goes out the door. After all the sign reads “Speed Limit 15 MPH When Children are Present”. Never mind that this is the school start commute hour. And yes, about 25-percent of the time I do see a kid walking or biking around the school in the morning. The really surprising thing here is that very few of the speeders/tail-gaters are students. Most of them are parents and local through traffic.

So from my perspective, more than doubling the traffic citations seems to coincide with my recent behavioral observations of drivers in the valley. Matter of fact, it kind of puts a small grin on my face.

Sadly, this all is a function of the changing times. Younger generations with different morals dominate our highways now. Those of us that live within society rules without challenge are now in the way of progress. I hear many exclaim around the valley “If you are not growing, you are dying”. In recent years’ spectacular progress has been made to draw events and visitors to our community, bringing returned growth to local businesses. But with this growth and prosperity comes the agonies of change. One of these changes seems to be to a morality that savors the challenge of trying not to get caught, rather than obey the law. I am sure very few of the citations issued were for operating a motor vehicle correctly.

Tom Morris