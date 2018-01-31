Local Couple Opens One-Stop Graphic Arts Shop

Share this article:

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

A new business in Logandale is making it easier than ever to get custom clothing and other products printed or embroidered locally regardless of the size of the order.

MVP Screen Print and Design is a new company started by local husband-wife team, Brandon and Mandi Leavitt. It specializes in screen printing, embroidery, and graphic design. But the company also does transfers, vinyl lettering, decals, banners, and signs. The Leavitts will work with customers through all stages of the design process to ensure that the perfect product is completed for whatever the need may be; no matter how big or small.

The business actually began last summer. Brandon Leavitt explained that his wife, Mandi has always had a flair for graphic design and enjoyed helping others design products. “She’s self taught, but she really has a talent for design and has been doing it for about seven years,” he said.

In fact, Mandi was doing so much of it that the couple decided they’d put that talent to good use and turn it into a business.

At first they decided to start off slowly. Instead of opening a store with an official storefront, they rented space in a shop and bought some used equipment. But their business took off rapidly. So they have since bought all new equipment and have expanded their product base.

“We have replaced all our used equipment with brand-new state-of-the-art equipment,” Brandon said. “In fact, we just got a new print press and a new exposure unit for the screen prints that has made things even better. Plus, we just barely bought a new top-of-the-line embroidery machine that we are really excited about.”

Brandon explained that making sure they have the best equipment available is part of their goal to really meet the needs of Moapa Valley residents. “We feel that upgrading to new equipment, as well as expanding and buying more diverse equipment that lets us provide an even broader range of products, will help us in meeting all of the needs of our customers.”

Brandon said he feels like one of the strengths of the company is the ability to produce orders of any size; even small orders. That’s because all their screen printing is done on-site. They can even do a screen printing order as small as one shirt, if necessary.

The company has done everything from matching shirts for family Christmas photos, to shirts for entire sports teams and more. He said they even did an order of several thousand “Vegas Strong” shirts for the firefighters with no problems.

Brandon says that regardless of what is ordered MVP will work hard to stay affordable and be in the market. The company is a wholesale buyer so they can help pick out exactly what is needed and provide it at the best possible price, he said.

Brandon emphasized that prices definitely are discounted the more products that are ordered because that is how the clothing manufacturers sell them. But MVP can do smaller orders as well for reasonable prices. Not only can MVP do entire sports uniforms, they can also do custom hat embroidery as well for sports teams, businesses, and so forth.

Even without an official storefront, it is easy to get in touch with MVP printing for a quote on an order or to look at what they offer. Customers can text or call 702-468-4434 for information or they can go through email at mvpprintanddesign@gmail.com.

The company also advertises in the PROGRESS, on Instagram, and on Facebook, so you can look there for information as well. In addition, anyone who mentions this article will get a 10% discount on their order, Brandon said.

Brandon and his wife Mandi live in Logandale and have four children aged 5 to 14.

“I have been a life-long resident of the valley and brought my wife back to this great place to raise our family,” Brandon said. “We both really love the valley and we really love the people in it. It’s been great to serve them so far and we look forward to continuing to serve them even more in the future.”