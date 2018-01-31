Local Days For Girls Effort Starts The Year Off Strong

Share this article:

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

A small army of volunteers armed with sewing machines, scissors, fabric, good attitudes, and giving spirits gathered Thursday, January 25 to work on components of kits for Days for Girls International.

This remarkable project was started by Celeste Mergen when she saw a global need for girls around the world to receive proper menstrual hygiene management solutions. Mergen understands that education is key to allowing girls to rise above their poverty, but without proper hygiene solutions, girls in these countries end up missing approximately 180 days of school over a three-year time span. The drop-out rate is astronomical. With the aid of kits produced and provided by Days for Girls International, the drop-out rate has dropped exponentially.

Making these kits is labor intensive. They must be cut and sewn with great precision, and must by guaranteed to last a minimum of three years. Thursday evening’s project was a prelude for a larger project to be held later this year.

With about 55 volunteers in attendance, the process of making sure the dimensions are perfectly adhered to while preparing each piece and part was begun. “There is much to do to get ready to assemble and ship these kits,” said project organizer Lorri Rust. “Many things, like cutting, sewing, and threading the bags may be done at home. If you are interested and can help, let me know.”

Lorri was ecstatic as she shared the news of one million Days for Girls International kits being handed out thus far. “That is such a milestone!” she said. “But it is only the beginning. There are millions of girls and women who still need what we have to offer.”

Rust said that she is pleased with the support for the project that has come from so many women in the Moapa Valley. “This valley is truly amazing,” she said. “The giving spirit, the huge hearts, the comradery, are incredible. I can’t say enough about how I feel about living and working around so many compassionate and charitable people, young and old.”

Monetary and material donations are necessary and welcome. “One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the project,” Lorri explained. “All of the money is used for either supplies or sending them.”

This labor of love transcends all religious affiliation or political parties, Rust said. What brings these local volunteers together has been their desire to make the world a kinder and a gentler place. They see the need and they give of their time and talents to help girls and women empower themselves to be able to live more productive lives.

If you are interested in finding out more about his truly remarkable movement, go to daysforgirls.org.