Meeting The New Optometrists In Town

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

It’s a great time to get your eyes checked in Moapa Valley. That’s because, if you can see clearly, you may see a few new faces around town.

Dr. Josh Terry and Dr. Kent Bennion have taken over InVision Eye Care that was formerly owned by longtime beloved Moapa Valley optometrist Randall Jensen.

Jensen recently sold his practice to Terry and retired after serving Moapa Valley citizens for over 35 years.

Although Terry technically owns the Overton practice, he plans to continue to operate his current practice in St. George. It will be Dr. Bennion that will seeing patients on a day-to-day basis in the Overton office.

Dr. Terry grew up in Richfield, UT. After graduating from high school, he served an LDS mission in Montreal, Canada, and then enrolled in Snow College upon his return. From Snow College, he went to Southern Utah University in Cedar City, where he received his bachelors of science degree.

Deciding that he wanted to be an eye care professional, Terry enrolled at the Southern California College of Optometry. He graduated from there in 2007.

Immediately after graduation, Terry moved to Bullhead City, AZ, and began working for an ophthalmology practice, where he stayed for the next few years.

In 2010, Terry moved his family to St. George, UT, and began working for Richens Eye Center. At the same time, he began traveling to Caliente, NV, on a regular basis, where he established his own practice called InVision Eye Center. Since 2010, Dr. Terry has split his time between continuing to see patients at the St. George ophthalmology office and his own private practice in Caliente.

Terry will be spending only a few days a month at the Overton office, leaving the day-to-day running of the practice to Dr. Bennion. “I am very excited to help serve the people of Moapa Valley with the same professional and high quality service I have brought to Lincoln County,” he said.

Dr. Terry and his wife, Jamie, have six children and one more on the way.

Dr. Kent Bennion grew up in Brigham City, Utah. After graduating from high school, he attended a year at Ricks College in Rexburg, ID, before serving an LDS mission in Madrid, Spain. After he returned, he continued at Ricks until he received his Associate’s degree before transferring to finish his undergraduate studies at Weber State University.

After receiving his bachelors degree, Bennion attended optometry school at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN, graduating with his Doctor of Optometry degree in 2007.

Bennion said that he loves being an optometrist. “I love helping people get the most out of one of their most important senses,” he said. “I like helping people and making their vision the best it can be.”

Bennion moved his family to St. George, Utah, after graduation and has been serving the people of that area at LensCrafters for the last ten years.

Bennion and his wife, Natalie, have been married for 15 years and have four children. They recently relocated their family to Overton in anticipation of working here and have greatly enjoyed becoming part of the community.

“I’m a small town guy at heart and everyone we’ve met so far has been welcoming and open and it’s been wonderful,” Bennion said. “They’ve really made it a very easy adjustment for our family.”

For the time being, the Overton office will keep the same schedule it previously had, opening from 9-5 on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and from 11-7 on Wednesdays. Fridays will continue to be by appointment only. The office phone number has also remained the same, and appointments can be made by calling 702-397-2020. All patient records will also remain at the office to help provide a seamless transition between doctors.

Dr. Jensen is sure that the new doctors will continue to serve the residents of Moapa Valley with the same care he has shown over the years. He encourages everyone to give them a chance.

“I believe that Dr. Terry and Dr. Bennion bring the philosophy, skill, and knowledge to continue to serve you and your family as I have done these many years,” Jensen said. “It would be a compliment to me if you would welcome and support them, as they look forward to getting to know each and every one of you.

Thank you for your support and loyalty in allowing me to be your optometrist these good many years, and know that you are in good hands.”