MVHS Ag Students Lend A Hand At Warm Springs

Share this article:

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The newly opened Warm Springs Natural Area got some help last week from a group of Ag students from Moapa Valley High School. The students spent the day at the area lending a hand with the ongoing habitat restoration project being conducted by Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) environmental biologists and learning about the history of Warm Springs, local ecology.

SNWA biologists have been working for several years to return the area to its natural state and restore habitat for several endangered species that are unique to the area.

The students began the day learning about the area and its environmental function from SNWA environmental biologist David Syzdek. Syzdek explained the purpose of the refuge and SNWA’s current management plan, which includes promoting healthy native vegetation for wildlife.

“We are in the process of restoring this area one acre at a time and promoting a healthy ecosystem,” Syzdek said.

Syzdek taught the kids about several of the unique species found on the refuge including the endangered Moapa dace, the White River Spring Fish, the Moapa Speckled Dace, and several other species of fish and snails found only in the Warm Springs area. Warm Springs Natural Area biologists also manage for several species of birds and the area is a primary resting and breeding stop for migratory birds.

MVHS Ag advisor Denise O’Toole explained the relationship between the Ag program and SNWA. “Several years ago SNWA came to us and wanted to develop a partnership,” she said. “It works well because it teaches part of our natural resources curriculum and helps us provide community service, which is a big part of FFA.”

While at the Natural Area, students got to work side-by-side with SNWA environmental biologists. One group of students worked on restoring and improving a shade structure that had been recently flooded. The shade structures are used as plant nurseries for native plants.

A second group of students worked for several hours transplanting native plant starts in an on-site greenhouse.

“We love having these students come because first of all we need the help,” Syzdek said. “We have a limited budget and limited resources, including only four staff, so having these kids come allows us to do big projects periodically.”

SNWA biologist Jason Eckberg agrees that having the Ag kids comes benefits everyone. “I work out in the greenhouse and am pretty much a one-man propagation team,” Eckberg said. “So many hands make light work and we can get a lot of transplanting done in just a few hours. It gives the kids a chance to see what goes into restoring a place like this. It’s a great educational experience and lets kids see what’s right here in their own backyard.”

Eckberg also pointed out that some of the seed they were using to plant native grasses were actually propagated at the MVHS Ag farm and then purchased by SNWA for their own greenhouse operations.

After a few hours of work, SNWA biologists took the kids on a tour of the newly opened public side of the beautifully restored Warm Springs Natural Area, which opened last December. The Area includes a nearly one-mile loop trail that travels through restored historical sites as well as sites of environmental interest, all complete with plaques, markers, and explanations. Kids were able to see remnants of early farm equipment, streams with plenty of endangered Moapa dace, and even the headwaters of one spring system as it boiled up from the ground at a warm 90 degrees. The biologists even provided students with a delicious picnic lunch.

Students were extremely positive about the experience. Sophomore Emily Leigh said, “We got to get out and get our hands dirty and help out, while learning a lot about restoration.”

Hayley Hall, junior, agreed. “I’ve never been here before and I thought it was fun to get to help with the transplanting while getting to learn about what they do here.”

Keiba Crear, SNWA Stewardship and Sustainability Division Manager, concluded, “I think it’s really important for us to build good community relationships and this is one way we do it. We are letting the community know we want them to be part of the process out here and to let them know what we are doing so they can be part of our efforts. We really love the partnership.”

The Warm Springs Natural Area is located on Warm Springs Road across from the Moapa Valley National Wildlife Refuge and is open to the public Tuesday-Sunday from 7am to 5pm. It is closed on Mondays. Admission is free.