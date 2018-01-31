No One Asked Me But… (January 31, 2018)

Share this article:

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… Last week I predicted a shut-down of the government. It happened though you probably didn’t notice it. The shut-down lasted for three days. Two of those days were over the week-end when all government services are shutdown anyway. When Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer realized that his party was going to be blamed for the shut-down, he blinked and led his party members in voting for the spending bill to keep the government running. The issue the Democrats hoped to blackmail the Republicans with was the issue of what to do with DACA.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is an American immigration policy that allows those who enter the country as minors, and remain in the country illegally, to receive protection from deportation and to be eligible for a work permit. The policy was established by the Obama Administration in June 2012. The policy was put in place by “the pen and phone” of President Obama rather than the proper process of legislation. In making the Presidential decree, that is the basis of DACA, President Obama stated: “This is not amnesty, this is not immunity. This is not a path to citizenship. It is not a permanent fix. This is a stopgap measure that lets us focus our resources wisely while giving a degree of relief and hope to talented, driven, patriotic young people.”

This is a quote from another American leader: “As I have said before, we will resolve the DACA issue with heart and compassion – but through lawful democratic process – while at the same time ensuring that any immigration reform we adopt provides enduring benefits for the American citizens we were elected to serve… It is now time for congress to act.” These are surely the words of some compassionate left-wing radical reformer in Congress, maybe Senator Bernie Sanders. Nope! These are the words of President Donald Trump who with his “eraser” has blotted out the pen scratching of President Obama and placed the onus of what to do with the DACA people on Congress where it belongs. President Trump gave Congress until March to solve the issue. The President stated he wants a bill to allow young immigrants who have been brought to the country illegally to remain, saying that such a measure should be “a bipartisan bill of love” and that “we can do it.” These are the words of a President the Democrats would have you believe is a racist xenophobe.

No one asked me but… This issue of illegal immigration has been a hot topic in Washington for years. The following quote goes a long way in summing up the issue; “All Americans, not only in the states most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants.

The public service they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That’s why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits of illegal aliens. In the budget I will present to you, we will try to do more to speed the deportation of illegal aliens who are arrested for crimes, to better identify illegal aliens in the work place as recommended by the commission headed by former Congresswoman Barbara Jordon. We are a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws.

It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it.” This is undoubtedly the ranting of a crazed, racists, conservative, Ku Klux Klan member, a “tea party” Republican president whose campaign was funded by the NRA. Oh! Wait! This is a direct quote from the Democratic icon, President Bill Clinton’s 1995, State of the Union Message to Congress.

In 2006, the Secure Fence Act was passed by Congress. In support of this act one Congressman stated: “The bill before us will certainly do some good. Better fences and better security along our borders will help stem some of the tide of illegal immigration in this country.” Are these the words of a radical “tea party” Republican like Ted Cruz. Nope! These are the words of none other than a first term Senator from Chicago named Barack Obama. He was supported in the effort to pass this law that created 700 miles of border wall by the likes of Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Chuck Schumer, all screaming liberals.

“People have to stop employing illegal immigrants. I mean come up to Westchester, go to Suffolk and Nassau counties, stand on the street corners in Brooklyn, or the Bronx. You’re going to see loads of people waiting to be picked up to go do yard work and construction work and domestic work.” These are surely the words of a racist, xenophobic, wild-eyed right wing radical. Wrong again! These are the words of Senator Hillary Clinton.

The issue of illegal immigration can be solved by the simply following federal law as it is written. If a person is in the country illegally, they should be removed. When a state or city refuses to cooperate with the federal government in its attempt to deport illegal aliens the government officials of those states and cities should be charged with obstruction of justice.

I have no problem with giving illegal aliens, including the DACA children, a path to citizenship. But it must be done through an act of Congress rather than a decree of the President. It is not the Constitutional role of the President to create law. The President is to enforce the law of the land. He is not a king who sets on a throne and issues decrees that becomes laws. If the President does not like a law, he can veto it, but if it is passed over his veto, he is obligated to enforce that law.

When a state or a city refuse to abide by federal law, they are in effect nullifying the law. We fought a five-year war in the 1860’s to determine the right of a state to nullify a federal law. The nullifiers lost. If the majority of the America people are opposed to a law, there is a process whereby they can have the law changed through legislation.

Thought of the week… “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.”

– Ronald Reagan