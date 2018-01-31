Store Employee Injured In Late Night Logandale Shooting

Share this article:

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Sirens broke the late night quiet in Moapa Valley early Monday morning this week. Local Metro officers were called to the scene of a shooting that occurred at Green Valley Grocery, formerly known as Wesley’s Chevron in Logandale.

According to Metro Police Public Information Officer Jay Rivera, an employee of the station was outside near the car wash bay around 12:30 am when a man approached in a blue SUV and asked for directions to a grocery store. When the employee responded that the only grocery store in town was closed, the suspect fired one shot from the vehicle, then sped away. The suspect was last seen heading northbound on Moapa Valley Blvd. The shot hit the employee in the arm. But the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Green Valley Grocery purchased the location in Logandale only about two weeks ago. At that time, store hours were expanded to being open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Green Valley Grocery President David Crawford said the company is understandable upset at the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re still gathering information about what happened, so we can’t really comment on that aspect of things,” Crawford said. “But we’re very glad and relieved that our employee will be able to make a full recovery.”

Crawford stressed that the investigation has just begun and they are still learning the details about what happened as they are made available by the police.

Officer Rivera also stressed that it is still early in the investigation. He said that officers were able to obtain footage of the incident from security cameras at the station. They have examined the footage looking for answers, he said.

Unfortunately, the footage they have reviewed thus far is of poor quality so it is still being analyzed, Rivera said.

The employee involved in the incident described the shooter as a light-skinned black, Hispanic, or Native American male around the age of twenty or thirty driving a blue SUV-style vehicle, Rivera said. Rivera urges anyone with information regarding the case to come forward and contact police.

“We are looking to the public to help us with this case if anyone has any information,” Rivera said. “There are several ways to report information, including calling the police directly. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers to report what they know.”

Crime Stoppers is a citizen, media, and law enforcement cooperative program created to involve the public in the fight against crime. Reports can be made anonymously over the phone or by going online and using their website. Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Reports can also be made by texting “CRIMENV” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).