LETTER: Tax Cuts Helping Nevadans

Citing federal tax cuts as the driving factor, Ely-based Prospector Hotel and Gambling Hall recently gave its employees a $500 bonus and raised starting wages to $12 per hour.

Plain and simple, tax cuts are working and helping the economy in ways that Nevadans have never seen before. They are bringing new life to our state’s business owners, who now have more resources with which to reward their employees.

Ranging from bonuses to wage increases, more than four million U.S. workers have already seen the benefits of tax cuts.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) infamously called the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act “the worst bill in the history of the United States Congress.” I guess she forgot about Obamacare and “Cash for Clunkers.” Either of those are far more deserving of the “worst bill ever” title.

The reality is that the Republican tax cuts are helping Americans, Nevadans, and businesses more than anything Nancy and Chuck ever proposed.

Chris Edwards

Nevada State Assemblyman