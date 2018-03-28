Local Team Hosts High School Rodeo

Share this article:

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

A small but dedicated group of youngsters showed the state of Nevada how awesome Moapa Valley can be last weekend. Hats and horses covered almost all of the rodeo arena as the Moapa Valley High School Rodeo team hosted rodeo teams from all over the state of Nevada. It was a home-arena rodeo held at the Clark County fairgrounds.

The team takes a turn at hosting this event every year, which is run over the course of three days.

Friday was the cutting competition, with the first round of the remaining events on Saturday, followed by a repeat on Sunday for round two. Stakes are high as event winners on each day get money for first through third place. The competitor with the highest average in each event between the two days receives a belt buckle along with the All-Around winner.

The Moapa Valley rodeo team is only eight members strong. But with the help of their supportive parents, families, and other community members, they managed to put on a great show while also participating in the competition. And though their numbers are small, some of the local team members took home some bragging rights last weekend.

When the dust settled, Trinity Scronce was the winner of the Average in the junior high goats,

Rilee Christensen placed second both days in poles, which was enough to give 2nd in the average. She also won the first go-round for junior high goats and 3rd high average in breakaway roping.

Sierra Stocks was 2nd high average in junior barrels.

Oakley Scronce came in 3rd high average in team roping and 5th high average in high school barrels.

Cole Christensen was 6th high average in tie-down roping and 2nd in boys cutting.

Hannah Fullmer, who was lucky enough to be drawn for the memorial roping event, ended up winning that event with her partner Randon Adams.

Although the kids compete in different events and often against each other, the one thing they all have in common is a love of the sport and a love of the people around them. By necessity, rodeo is an intensely family sport. Kids and parents travel all over the state of Nevada over fourteen weekends to compete. Parents and families spend weekends together, often in small trailers or hotel rooms. That together time pulls families together.

Moapa Valley team Vice President Cole Christensen has been involved with rodeo since he was about four years old.

“I really like how everyone gets along and roots for each other” Cole said. “Even for your competitors. Of course you want to win, but you want to win because you earned it, not because one of your competitors failed. You want everyone to do their best so it’s a really positive thing.”

Andun Pratt, who is an independent competitor, is currently the only local teen that rides rough stock, which, in his case, are the saddle broncs and the bareback broncs.

“It’s such an adrenalin rush,” he said. “It’s a feeling you can’t get from anything else. It doesn’t always work out, but when it does it’s a feeling better than Christmas morning.”

Pratt says he practices on a bucking simulator for about an hour every night and is currently standing third in the state.

The MVHS rodeo was organized mostly by the adult members of the club, which is led by co-directors Mike Scronce and Troy Christensen, with Kelly Christensen as secretary.

The team is supported by many sponsors, for which they are very grateful. They are also grateful to Northeast Clark County UNCE, which printed all the programs and put them together for the team. They also wish to express thanks to Randon and Jason Adams, and Jory Levy who came to rope with the kids during a Wes Adams Memorial roping event held during the lunch break.

Kelly Christensen was pleased with how the event went and the Moapa Valley hospitality they were able to show families from at over the state. “It was a great rodeo and it went really well. Everything ran smoothly and everyone seemed to enjoy it so it was a really great weekend.”