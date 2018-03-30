OBITUARY: Marie Murray

Share this article:

Marie Murray

Marie Lucille (Kurth) Murray, died on 28 March 2018, at the age of 90. She was born in rural Wabasha County, MN, on May 15, 1927, to John Fred and Laura Martha Emma (Milbrandt) Kurth She was schooled in Elgin, Eyota, and Rochester area schools, as well as San Antonio College, TX.

She married James E. Murray of Claremont, MN, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, of St. Paul, MN, on December 27, 1950. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary last December. Together they had three daughters and two sons: Jamie Laura, David Andrew, Roger Lloyd, Rosemarie Dora, and Lori Lynn.

Marie followed her husband for 7 years in the U.S. Air Force at San Antonio, TX; for 5 years while he was at the seminary; and 30 years plus while he was called and served in the Holy Ministry. She was a faithful wife, mother, homemaker, receptionist, Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, part-time substitute for catechism classes, and Pre-school Assistant for many years. She really loved teaching and leading the third through fifth grades, as they were so eager to listen and learn. She participated in the many bible classes, ladies’ organizations of the various churches, PTA functions, as well as circuit activities. The Lord used her many abilities, talents, gifts, and monies, as well as her easy-going and congenial, uplifting spirit and friendliness, as she could talk with any person.

Survivors include her husband James; children: Jamie (Randy) Albert of Klamath Falls, OR, David (Elizabeth) Murray of Independence, MO, Rosemarie of West Hollywood, CA and Lori of Roy, UT; daughter-in-law Linda Murray of Omaha, NE; brother Norman Kurth of Rochester, MN; sisters: Arvilla Hain of Rochester, MN, Lorraine (David) Hutson of Des Moines, IA, Margaret Harrison of El Paso, TX, and Barbara and Laverne Burke of Eyota, MN; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Delores Pollara, and Janet McElhenie; and son Roger.

Funeral Services will be held at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation held at 9:30-10:30 a.m. preceding the funeral services. Internment will be at the Southern Nevada Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV, on April 5, 2018, at 10:40 a.m.

The family invites anyone interested to leave a message or memory in their guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.